Numbers are down for the Maplewood cross country team, but head coach Jeremy Post is looking on the bright side.
“I’m expecting a small roster. While that’s not ideal, it gives me a greater opportunity to coach each individual on the team,” Post said.
A season ago, freshman Lincoln Kier burst onto the scene. Kier finished ninth at the District 10 Championship meet with a time of 18 minutes and 25.60 seconds. His performance qualified him for the state championship meet in Hershey. The young Tiger finished 102nd with a time of 18:40.40.
“My expectations for Lincoln are just more of the same. He holds himself to a high standard when it comes to expectations,” Post said. “He works hard and he expects to run well. I think he should have a strong season leading the rest of ’Wood boys.”
Also returning for the boys team is Hawk Post. Jordan Downor, Zach McGowan and Logan Kier round out the roster.
On the girls team, Maplewood will miss Alexis Wyant. Wyant finished 21st at the district meet and graduated last year.
Post expects sophomore Shauna Pillar to pace the girls.
“Shauna Pillar is off to a strong start, she looks like the front runner on the girls side,” Post said. “She’s currently at the front of a pack of girls that should have a good year as a group.”
Also on the roster for the girls is Rhinn Post, Laura Slagle and Sylvianne Wright. Wright placed 29th at last year’s district meet, Slagle 37th and Post 50th.
Maplewood begins its season on Sept. 3 at the Titusville Invitational.
