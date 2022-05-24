ERIE — The Maplewood softball team was eliminated 10-0 by Reynolds in a Class 2A quarterfinal game at Mercyhurst University on Monday.
The Lady Tigers allowed seven runs in the third inning to give Reynolds a big lead early in the game.
"We had an outstanding two innings but then it was the same thing that's plagued us all season," Maplewood head coach Brad Crawford said. "We had one big bad inning with a couple errors and they got their bats hot and got some runs on us."
Reynolds added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 10-0 and mercy-rule Maplewood.
Reynolds pitcher Mackenzie Herman struck out 12 in a no-hit shutout for the Raiders.
For Maplewood, the team improved on last season's campaign and qualified for playoffs. Crawford is happy with what he saw this season, but is ready for more success.
"They did exactly what we asked of them this season. They came out and competed all year. We were heard, people knew we had an up and coming squad," Crawford said. "They should come back stronger next year and compete again. Hopefully we can win some postseason games."
MAPLEWOOD (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Despenes 2-0-0-0, Crawford 2-0-0-0, Beuchat 2-0-0-0, I. Eimer 2-0-0-0, M. Eimer 2-0-0-0, Lane 2-0-0-0, Banik 2-0-0-0, Horn 1-0-0-0, Hasbrouck 1-0-0-0. Totals 16-0-0-0.
REYNOLDS (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) A. Hillyer 2-1-0-0, M. Hillyer 3-1-1-2, Herman 3-1-2-1, McLaughlin 3-2-2-2, Gearhart 3-1-2-1, Cawthorne 2-2-1-0, McAdoo 3-1-0-0, Diefenderfer 3-1-2-1, Collins 3-0-1-1. Totals 25-10-11-8.
Maplewood 000 00x x — 0 0 3
Reynodls 007 03x x — 10 11 1
BATTING
2B: R — McLaughlin.
3B: R — Gearhart.
HR: R — McLaughlin.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Post LP 5-11-10-7-2-1; R — Herman WP 5-0-0-0-12-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.