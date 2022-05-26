SLIPPERY ROCK — The Maplewood baseball team defeated Youngsville 9-7 in Wednesday’s District 10 Class 1A quarterfinal game.
The Tigers scored two runs in the second and three runs in the third inning to take a 5-2 lead. Maplewood added another run in the fourth before Youngsville rattled off five runs to take the lead 7-6.
In the bottom of the sixth, Maplewood rallied. After an Andrew Proper walk, a Elliot Beuchat walk and a Ethan Peterson walk, Jesse McFadden drilled a hard ground ball to left field for a double that scored Proper, Beuchat and Peterson.
With a 9-7 lead, the Tigers took care of business in the top of the seventh inning to win the game.
McFadden was 2-4 at the plate with five RBIs in the win. Jacob Woge and Proper each scored three runs.
With the win, Maplewood will play in the 1A semifinals against fellow PENNCREST school Saegertown on Friday at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park at 2 p.m.
In the 6:30 p.m. game at Jack Critchfield Park, Kennedy Catholic eliminated Cochranton 11-0 in six innings.
Golden Eagles’ pitcher Dominick Ratkovich pitched a no-hitter to keep the Cards off the base paths.
Cochranton’s season is over with an overall record of 9-8.
Kennedy Catholic will face Rocky Grove on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.