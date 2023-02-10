SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown's defense slowed Maplewood down — but in the end — the Tigers were too much in a 46-30 win at Steve Scott Gymnasium on Thursday.
The win pushed Maplewood to 11-0 in Region 2. With one more region game on the schedule and a two-game lead on second-place, the Tigers are region champions.
"That was one of our first goals. We wanted to win the region and we didn't want to share it," Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades said. "They bought into that and all the credit goes to girls. They've worked their butts off. They trusted the system and it's paid off till this point, but we need to get better as we go."
Before the Tigers earned the title, they had to take care of business. The Panthers didn't make it easy.
Saegertown's defense clustered the paint. The 2-3 zone didn't allow many easy looks at the basket. As the first quarter neared an end, Bailey Varndell and Madison O'Hara each made a 3-pointer to put Maplewood ahead 11-4 after one.
"We have been talking about running our defense to rotate more players in, have fresh legs and pressure the ball like we haven't in the past. We have more players rotating off the bench knowing there is a job to be done," Saegertown head coach Cassidy Kravec said. "No matter who I put in there, I can trust them and be proud of what they're able to execute."
Defensively, Saegertown kept it up and limited Maplewood to nine points in the second quarter. On the other end of the floor, Maplewood's defense forced turnovers and made Saegertown work for points.
Saegertown had 13 turnovers in the first half.
"Give Saegertown credit, they battled and hit some shots. We came out flat and I don't know what it was," Rhoades said. "Defensively, we turned them over a little bit, but we turned it over too. Saegertown played a good game. Compared to the first time we played they were much improved. That defense, you gotta move when they're packed in on a 2-3 like that."
Maplewood led 20-9 at halftime and outscored Saegertown 18-9 in the third quarter to lead 38-18 entering the final eight minutes of action.
The Tigers coasted to a win in the fourth quarter. Maplewood had four players with eight or more points. Senior Sadie Thomas led the way with nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Varndell, O'Hara and Madison Eimer each scored eight points. O'Hara grabbed seven rebounds while Eimer added four steals.
Madison O'Hara and Maggie Means added nine and six rebounds, respectively.
The Tigers are 17-4 overall and will host Cochranton on Monday for a regular season finale.
"I don't think we're playing our best basketball right now. We're capable of much better. We have a couple practices before Cochranton on Monday," Rhoades said. "Then we have quite awhile before we play so we have to work."
Saegertown's Hailee Gregor and Lindsey Greco each finished with eight points. Gregor tallied nine rebounds and four blocks as well.
"It's always hard to buy into a new coach's ideals and philosophy. The girls always bought in, listened and were eager to learn about all the types of defenses and all the types of offenses," Kravec, a first-year head coach said. "We like to build chemistry and eliminate the errors from not panicking. We don't always need to rush the ball down the floor.
"Sometimes we get into a fast break mentality. Once we break a press we want to look at the basket and score instead of taking a second and getting into an offensive sequence."
The Panthers are 10-11 overall and 5-6 in the region. Saegertown will close its regular season on Thursday at Cambridge Springs.
Maplewood (46)
Thomas 4 1-2 9, Varndell 2 2-2 8, S. O'Hara 4 0-2 8, Eimer 2 2-2 8, M. O'Hara 2 0-0 5, Vergona 1 0-0 3, Means 0 2-2.
Totals 16 8-14 46.
Saegertown (30)
Gregor 1 6-11 8, Greco 3 0-0 8, Drakes 3 0-0 7, Triola 2 0-0 4, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 1-2 1.
Totals 10 7-13 30.
Maplewood;11;9;18;8;—;46
Saegertown;4;5;9;12;—;30
3-point goals: Maplewood — Varndell 2, M. O'Hara, Vergona; Saegertown — Greco 2, Drakes.
Records: Maplewood 17-4, 11-0 Region 2; Saegertown 10-11, 5-6 Region 2.
