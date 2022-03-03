It's always a battle when the Cambridge Springs and Maplewood girls basketball teams take the floor — and Wednesday night was no different.
The Lady Tigers hung on for a 47-46 win at Meadville Area Senior High's House of Thrills. The win came in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals and earned Maplewood a shot at a district championship on Saturday.
The way Maplewood got it done wasn't exactly how head coach Kyle Krepps would draw it up, but he'll take the win.
Cambridge held a one point lead late in the game, but Izzy Eimer scored a difficult jumper and was fouled by Cambridge's Madison Yanc. It was Yanc's fifth and final foul and Eimer buried the and-one free throw attempt to put her team up one.
The Blue Devils came up empty handed on their next possession. Instead of draining the clock, Eimer fired a 3-pointer with 19 seconds to go. The shot was rebounded by Cambridge and Makenzie Yanc was fouled driving to the hoop. The Devils were in the bonus, and Mk. Yanc went to the free throw line for a one-and-one with 16.5 seconds remaining.
"It's not the ideal scenario in the way we did it. Bless Izzy's heart, she launched that one with 19 seconds to go and I'm yelling 'no!', but she's just trying to win. That's her mentality," Krepps said. "When you watch her it's all go all the time."
Mk. Yanc made her first free throw, but missed the second. Cambridge's Hailee Rodgers came down with an offensive board to keep possession. After a missed shot attempt and a loose ball out of bounds, Cambridge had a final inbounds play with 4.5 seconds left.
The play was unsuccessful and Maplewood earned possession. Senior Eve Beuchat was intentionally fouled and went to the line with 1.6 seconds left. Her attempt was no good, but the Blue Devils did not have time to get a shot off.
"We let up an offensive rebound on the free throw and you're thinking 'uh oh what's going to happen', but a deflection was key by Liliane (Moorhead). It was also great that Eve missed that free throw because we didn't want to give them any time," Krepps said. "Letting the clock run out at the end was good. It was a heck of a night."
It was a heck of a night by Eimer especially. The senior made four 3-pointers and converted on two and-one opportunities. She finished with 29 points to lead all scorers.
"Izzy had a great night tonight, she made everything," Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock said. "You know what though? That's our game plan. We're going to let her shoot that. Tonight she was hot and other nights she's not. Give her credit though she made them tonight and they beat us."
Cambridge was led in scoring by Md. Yanc with 21 and Mk. Yanc with 15. Madison fouling out with a minute left to play was brutal for the Blue Devils.
"We've been battling with it (foul trouble) all year. We only play six kids. When you lose one of the Yanc kids, that really hurts us," McKissock said. "She's pretty much our leader. We would have probably went to her (on the final inbounds play) and obviously we couldn't.
"We still had a chance to win a couple times and we just didn't do it," McKissock said. "Give Maplewood credit. They beat us and we'll play in the third place game."
Cambridge Springs will play Cochranton on Saturday at a time and location to be announced. The winner will advance to the state tournament.
"The sun is going to come up tomorrow. We'll be back in the gym trying to get better and hopefully we'll play a little bit better Saturday and get in the state tournament," McKissock said. "I think if you take third you play District 9-1. We just need to get there."
For Maplewood, the Lady Tigers will play West Middlesex for a District 10 championship on Saturday at a time and location yet to be announced.
"We've been there before, but we always knew we'd run into Middlesex and they were loaded. We may have something for them this time," Krepps said. "We're definitely looking forward to it. It was our goal at the beginning of the year so we'll see what we can do."
Wednesday's game was the third meeting between the PENNCREST school's this season. Just how evenly matched are these teams? If you add up the scores from all three games the score is tied 115-115.
"The fans came out tonight and we had a great crowd for both sides. This is what we get up for," Krepps said. "It's been that way for the last three or four years and it will continue."
Cambridge Springs (46)
Md. Yanc 7 5-6 21, Mk. Yanc 5 4-9 15, Rauscher 2 0-0 4, Rodgers 1 1-2 3, Kline 1 0-0 2, Wheeler 0 1-2 1.
Totals 16 11-19 46.
Maplewood (47)
I. Eimer 9 7-9 29, Moorhead 3 1-2 7, Thomas 3 0-0 6, Varndell 1 2-2 4, M. Eimer 0 1-2 1, Beuchat 0 0-3 0.
Totals 16 11-18 47.
Cambridge Springs;16;5;10;15;—;46
Maplewood;11;10;15;11;—;47
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Md. Yanc 2, Mk. Yanc; Maplewood — I. Eimer 4.