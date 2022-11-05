Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Heavy rain in the evening ...becoming lighter late. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Heavy rain in the evening ...becoming lighter late. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.