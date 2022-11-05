Sometimes a team is on and a team is off.
That was the case Saturday when Maplewood swept Cochranton 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-23) to win the District 10 Class 1A championship at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills.
"I'm speechless. I wanted it so bad for these seniors because I felt like they've been through a lot and never had a traditional District 10 championship game on Meadville's floor with a real atmosphere," Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft said. "They finally had it and they won."
See Monday's edition of the Tribune for a full story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.