NICE, France — Shelton Mack, a 2010 Meadville graduate, won a silver medal on Saturday in a freestyle wrestling event in France.
Mack helped Team USA win the Henri Deglane Challenge and was one of 18 medal winners.
Wrestling at 61 kilograms (134 pounds), the former Meadville Bulldog beat Daniel Popov, of Israel, 6-3 and Canada’s Kye Jesse Raymond Mills 12-0. Mack lost to fellow countryman Austin DeSanto 5-4 in the finals.
After high school, Mack competed at the University of Pittsburgh and qualified for NCAA Nationals three times in his collegiate career.
Since graduating from Pitt in 2015, Mack has stayed heavily involved in wrestling. The 28-year-old was an assistant wrestling coach at Virginia and Maryland before joining Columbia University in July of 2019. He has also been wrestling freestyle at the senior level since 2016.
