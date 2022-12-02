The Meadville Lady Bulldogs finished last year’s campaign 3-19 but the vibes are high going into the 2022-23 season.
Starting point guard and leading scorer Phoebe Templin graduated last year but the Bulldogs will bring a mix of experience and youth to the court.
Sophomore point guard Marlaya McCoy will be the team’s starting point guard.
“She has matured over the offseason and will have a big impact on the team this season,” head coach Jason Longo said.
Alex Gallagher, a senior, is expected to have a big role this season. She missed the entirety of last year with an ACL injury but is healthy and ready to play.
“She has worked her butt off to be prepared for this season. She brings great energy and leadership to the team. Sydney Burchard is a returning starter — with her speed and athleticism she will be a game changer for us for sure,” Longo said. “Aliviah Ashton is a second-year starter and a great softball player. She is one of the hardest workers on the team. Also, Samiyah Chambers brings experience and positive energy to the team.”
Burchard, Ashton and Chambers are all seniors.
Meadville hasn’t won more than three games since the 2019-20 season and hasn’t had a winning season since 2010. What will help take this season back into the win column?
“Hard work and a positive attitude from every single one of us and teamwork,” Gallagher said. “It’s important that we remember that we are a team”
The Lady Bulldogs will battle Corry, Oil City, Conneaut, Warren and Franklin in Region 5 this season. What is the mindset of the Lady ‘Dogs?
“The competition is going to be tough, and we know we need to give 110 percent every game but I think if we keep working like we have since the summer we’ll hopefully thrive this season,” Gallagher said. “Our goals are to have fun but also improve every game, every day and progress to reach the best of our abilities.”
Meadville will host a tip off tournament today before non-region bouts against Wilmington, Saegertown, General McLane, Hickory, Jamestown, Slippery Rock and Fairview. The team’s region schedule begins on Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.