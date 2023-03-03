Seventeen wrestlers from Crawford County will compete in the Northwest Class 2A region tournament at Sharon High School today and Saturday.
Taking the most wrestlers of local schools is Saegertown with six. Representing the Panthers will be Carter Beck (114), Travis Huya (121), Greg Kiser (145), Gabriel Jordan (172), Porter Brooks (215) and Logan Corner (285).
Beck is the No. 1 seed in his bracket. The sophomore won a District 10 championship last weekend and is looking to improve on last year’s region finish. He placed second at the region tournament before placing sixth at states.
Beck is ranked No. 7 in the state at 114 pounds according to the latest poll from FloWrestling. Also in his bracket, as the No. 2 seed, is Weston Pisarchik of Brockway, who is ranked No. 4 in the state.
Huya, another sophomore, will wrestle Sharpsville’s Ethan Springer in the first round. Kiser has a first round bout with General McLane’s Hudson Spires and Jordan will see Titusville’s Brock Covell.
Brooks will matchup with Conneaut’s Drew Dygert in the opening round. Corner drew a bout against Girard’s Zach Baldwin. Other than Beck and Brooks, it is the other four Saegertown wrestler’s first appearance at the region tournament.
Conneaut will be represented by Hunter Gould (127), Collin Hearn (160) and Dygert (215).
Gould won a district title last weekend and placed second at regionals last year before a sixth-place finish at states. Gould is the No. 1 seed in the bracket and is ranked No. 5 in the state. Another state-ranked wrestler in his bracket is Brookville’s Cole Householder.
Hearn is the No. 2 seed in the bracket. He placed second at sections and district’s to Grove City’s Hunter Hohman, who is the No. 2 seed in the bracket and is ranked second in the state. Hearn, a Seton Hill commit, is ranked No. 6 in the state.
Cochranton will have three wrestlers at the tournament — Kyle Lantz (107), Blake Foulk (133) and Cash Morrell (139).
Lantz, a senior, has competed at the region tournament for the last three years but has not placed. He is wrestling Ridgway’s Michael Copello in the first round.
Foulk will wrestle a familiar foe in Cambridge Springs’ Brody Beck. The two have wrestled five times this season with Beck winning all five times. Foulk competed at regionals last year, but did not place. Morrell, a freshman, placed third at districts last weekend. He will also wrestle a Blue Devil in Preston Gorton. The two have faced each other three times this year, with Morrell winning all three bouts.
Cambridge Springs’ Beck (133), Gorton (139) and Gunnar Gage (145) will take on the regional tournament. Gage will see Corry’s Cody Proper in the opening round.
For Maplewood, the Tigers’ Cadyn Shetler (114) and Chase Blake (127) will compete. Shetler drew a bout with Reynolds’ Waylon Waite. Blake will wrestle Clearfield’s Colton Ryan in the opening round.
The top four finishers in each bracket will advance to the PIAA tournament on March 9-11 at Hershey’s Giant Center.
