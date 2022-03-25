Crawford County wrestlers will join wrestlers from all over the state this weekend at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling youth state championships.
The tournament is Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 7 a.m. and competition starts at 8 a.m. both days.
Meadville will be represented at the tournament by Jason Brabender (boys 11-12, 65 pounds), Ethan Schmitt (boys 8 and under, 45 pounds) and Jake Schmitt (boys 9-10 65 pounds).
The Cochranton club will have seven grapplers at the tournament.
Camdin Adams (8 and under, 50 pounds), Brayden Williams (11-12, 125 pounds), Eli Hart (8 and under, 90 pounds), Hank Morrell (9-10, 95 pounds) Bryce Hart (11-12, 100 pounds), Carson Herrick (8 and under, 75 pounds) and Blaze Gigler (11-12 80 pounds) will wrestle for the Cardinals.
For Saegertown, Milan Harrison (11-12, 85 pounds) will take the mats for the Panthers.
Cambridge Springs will have three grapplers at the tournament. Colton Hoover (11-12, 90 pounds) is the only boy. Two girls, Addison Keem (9-10, 78 pounds) and Madyson Mangol (9-10, 94 pounds) will represent Cambridge as well.
Four Conneaut wrestlers will represent the Eagles. Declan Welsh (9-10, 70 pounds) and Nathan Boyle (9-10, 105 pounds) will wrestle in the boys brackets while Emileigh Harper (9-10, 125 pounds) and Emelia Thibodeaux (8 and under, 51 pounds) will be in the girls brackets.
Maplewood will have five wrestlers at the tournament. Aaliyah Morris (9-10, 70 pounds) will be in the girls bracket. Landon Canchola (8 and under, 75 pounds), Isaac Beebe (9-10, 150 pounds), Hunter Bradock (8 and under, 50 pounds) and Chase Macquarrie (11-12, 135) will wrestle in the boys bracket.