OIL CITY — The Meadville boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Oil City Invitational on Saturday with the boys finishing second and the girls taking 10th.
The boys finished with 62 points, 15 behind Grove City’s top total of 75.
Leading the Bulldogs on the medal stand was Khalon Simmons with two first-place performances. Simmons won the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 0.5 inches.
Simmons was also a member of the winning 4x100-meter-relay team, which won the invitational with a time of 46.09 seconds. Also on the team was Alex Kinder, Nick Williams and Konner Sayre.
Simmons also placed second in the triple jump (42-02.75) and fourth in the 100-meter-dash (11.93).
Kinder was third in the 100 with a time of 11.92, barely edging his teammate. Kinder also finished sixth in the 200-meter-dash (25.01).
Sayre finished seventh in the 200 (25.05) and was a member of the 4x800-meter-relay team that placed fourth (9:11.17). Also on the relay was Max Dillaman, Charlie Minor and Kyler Woolstrum.
Also from the relay placing in multiple events was Woolstrum in the 1,600-meter-run (eighth, 4:58.54) and Dillaman in the 3,200-meter-run (fifth, 10:22.05).
Another relay that placed for the Bulldogs was the 4x400-meter-relay. The team of Sayre, Kinder, Williams and Braden Costello finished fourth in 3:58.54.
Also placing for the boys was Justice Esser in the shot put (second, 43-7), Carl Dait in the long jump (fifth, 18-9.5), C. Dait in the javelin (fifth, 129-8), Mark Dait in the javelin (sixth, 127-5.5) and Tate Reichel (seventh, 123-3.5).
The girls team finished tenth with 29 total points.
The top finisher for the girls was Camryn Guffey, who placed third in the 800-meter-run with a time of 2:32.10. She also placed third in the 1,600 (5:47.23) and was a member of the 4x400 relay that finished third (4:37.85). Also on the relay was Adelaide Phiilis, Jessie Aitken and Riley Fronce.
Fronce finished fourth in the 400-meter-dash (1:04.48), and sixth in the 800 (2:42.10).
Phillis also placed in the 200 with a 29.23, good enough for seventh, and seventh in the long jump (15-01).
The girls 4x100 relay team took fourth with a time of 54.98 seconds. Running for Meadville was Jordyn Bean, Marlaya McCoy, Sydney Burchard and Aitken.
Other girls in the top-eight were Marley Rodax in the 300-meter-hurdles (sixth, 53.27) and Aitken in the 200 (sixth, 28.85).
Meadville track and field will be back in action on Tuesday in a home dual meet against Warren. If the girls win, they will be in a three-way tie for first place in the region.
Also competing at the Oil City invitational were several athletes from other schools in Crawford County.
Maplewood’s Alexis Wyant finished eighth in the 1,600 (6:02.57) on the girls side.
For the boys, Cambridge Springs’ Josh Simpson placed fifth in the 200 (24.74) and fourth in the 400 (54.77). In the 800, Conneaut’s Zachery Wheeler was third (2:08.04) and Cambridge’s Corbin Lehner was fourth (2:08.68).
In the 1,600, Conneaut’s Wheeler finished third (4:52.61) and in the 3,200 he finished eighth (10:46.45. His teammate Hunter Simeon placed sixth in the 3,200 (10:22.83).
Cambridge had two relay teams place in the top eight. The Blue Devils’ 4x400 team was seventh (4:34.98) consisting of Adrian Peterman, Morgan Shaffer, Simpson and Robinson. The 4x800 team was fifth (9:13.27) with Hunter Spaid, Lehner, Peterman and Robinson.