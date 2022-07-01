Three local softball players were named to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State teams, which were announced on Thursday.
In Class 1A, Saegertown sophomore Mikaila Obenrader was selected to the all-state first team as a pitcher.
Obenrader led the Lady Panthers in the circle and helped the team reach the PIAA semifinals, the best postseason performance in program history. She accumulated 193 strikeouts in 93 innings pitched with an ERA of 1.05.
Offensively, the sophomore hit a team-best five home runs with 25 RBIs and a .463 batting average.
Two Conneaut Lady Eagles players were selected to the Class 4A teams.
Linda Shepard was named a first-team third baseman. The junior belted 13 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Lady Eagles. She had a .500 batting average with 25 runs scored.
Brooke Wise was selected to the first-team as a second baseman. Wise had a batting average of .491 with 17 RBIs.
Shepard and Wise helped the Lady Eagles win their first playoff win in program history this season.
