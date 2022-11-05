Several Crawford County cross country runners will take on Hershey’s 3.1 mile course today for the PIAA championship meet.
A handful of runners will make the trip for the third or fourth time in their career. Saegertown senior Sam Hetrick has been to the state championship race all four years of his high school career.
Hetrick won the Class 1A race at last week’s District 10 championship in Titusville to qualify for states. Saegertown head coach William Hetrick said Sam is better suited for the hilly terrain in Hershey compared to the flat course at districts.
Last year, Hetrick finished 110th. In 2020 he was 25th and in 2019 he was 22nd.
Another fourth-time qualifier is Cochranton senior Chase Miller. Miller finished sixth at districts last week. At last year’s state meet, he was 38th. In 2020 he was 30th and in 2019 he was 60th.
Also representing Cochranton will be junior Kyler Woolstrum. Woolstrum finished second at districts to punch his ticket to Hershey. It’s Woolstrum’s second year at the state race. He finished 30th as a sophomore.
The Cardinals will have a third representative in senior Landon Homa. Homa placed 12th last week to advance to his first state championship race.
Also in the Class 1A race is Maplewood sophomore Lincoln Kier. Kier was eighth at districts. He also made the state meet as a freshman, when he placed 102nd.
The Class 1A boys race starts at 1:15 p.m. with the Class 2A boys race to follow at 2 p.m.
Representing Meadville in the Class 2A race is junior Max Dillaman. Dillaman was eighth in Titusville to make his third consecutive PIAA meet.
Dillaman was 72nd last year and finished 50th as a freshman in 2020.
Also representing Meadville will be freshman Megan Puleio in the Class 2A girls race at 11:45 a.m. Puleio was seventh last week at districts.
