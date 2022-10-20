TITUSVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team beat Titusville 6-0 in a Region 5 game on Wednesday.
With the win, Conneaut finished the regular season 7-1 and won the region title. The Eagles are 12-4-1 overall.
Kylie Mattera and Hannah Brady each scored two goals. Brianna Nader and Alayna Ott each scored once. Victoria Medrick had three assists and Larkin Mead added one.
In goal, Savannah Burns had eight saves and Haylee Morini had one.
“That is a wrap on the regular season and we’re looking forward to the playoffs,” head coach Erick Denihan said. “I am so proud of this team and the growth and discipline they have shown this season.”
Saegertown clinches share of region title
SHARPSVILLE — The Saegertown girls volleyball team beat Sharpsville 3-1 (25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19) during a Region 3 match on Tuesday.
Alyssa Arblaster and Brywn McLaughlin each had 14 kills. Arblaster led the defense with 23 digs while Rylie Braymer and Lindsey Greco added 18 and 10, respectively. Lyndzee Amory had three blocks while Greco and McLaughlin each had two. Greco also dished 36 assists.
With the win, Saegertown moved to 11-2 overall and 9-0 in the region. Saegertown has secured a share of the region title. With a win today at Franklin, the Lady Panthers would earn the region title outright.
CCA soccer wins 2-0
The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team beat Kennedy Catholic 2-0 on Monday at Seco-Warwick Field in Meadville.
The Chargers scored twice in the first half and held the lead for the rest of the game. Ben Wise scored both goals, one of which was assisted by Ethan Mattocks.
“Two senior starters, the ones we’ve been rotating as goalkeepers, were out. This forced us to start a new player (Marquis McHale) in goal,” head coach Steven Mattocks said. “He recorded one save in earning his first shutout. Our fullbacks stifled the Golden Eagles attack, limiting them to just a few chances on goal.”
Crawford Christian Academy ended the regular season 14-4. The Chargers will play in the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament in Xenia, Ohio, from Oct. 26-28.
