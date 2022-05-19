WATERFORD — The bats were hot for Conneaut softball in an 11-6 win against Region 5 foe Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday.
Brooke Wise and Linda Shepard each homered twice in the big win. Shepard had five RBIs and Wise had three.
Shepard also stepped into the circle for three innings allowing zero hits and and zero runs for the Lady Eagles.
Also with big days were Kaley Cook with a double and three runs and Lainie Harrington and Eliza Harrington who each had a double.
Conneaut moved to 12-4 overall and 9-4 in the region. The Lady Eagles will conclude the regular season today in a home bout versus Warren.
Meadville wins big at home
The Meadville softball beat Mercer 15-5 in six innings in a non-region game on Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs had a big day at the plate with 16 hits.
Katie Say delivered a grand slam in the fifth inning. Avery Phillips was 4-4 with two RBIs and a triple. Also with multple hits was Rylee Kregel, Teagan Reichel, Lexi Carr and Nevaeh Baker.
In the circle, Say struck out 12 batters in five innings.
Meadville is 5-11 overall and will host Erie High School today at 4 p.m.
Tigers down Blue Devils in extra innings
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Maplewood baseball defeated Cambridge Spring 12-11 in nine innings in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
Each team scored five runs in the first inning to keep the game tied. The Tigers added three before Cambridge scored five more in the bottom of the sixth to lead 10-8. Maplewood added two in the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
The Tigers’ Brandon Snell singled in the top of the seventh to score Connor Burns before a Stuart Hochstetler sacrifice fly scored Jacob Woge. Cambridge scored once in the bottom of the ninth and struck out with the tying run on third base.
Maplewood is 8-8 overall and 8-8 in the region. Wednesday’s win was the team’s regular season finale.
Cambridge Springs is 7-8 overall and in the region. The Blue Devils will conclude their regular season today at home versus Youngsville.
Panthers win 15-0 in four innings
YOUNGSVILLE — The Saegertown baseball team beat Youngsville 15-0 in four innings due to a mercy rule in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
On the mound, Zach Balog got the win. He delivered six strikeouts in four innings with three hits.
At the plate, Garrett Young was 2-4 with four RBIs. Henry Shaffer was 2-2 with three runs scored. Also scoring multiple runs as Wyatt Burchill, Landon Caldwell, Joe Grundy, Anthony Hernandez and Gabriel Jordan.
Saegertown is 16-2 overall and 15-1 in region action. The Panthers’ regular season is over.
Cochranton routs Union City
UNION CITY — The Cochranton baseball team broke a 6-6 tie wide open with 12 seventh inning runs to beat Union City 18-6 in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
Senior Wyatt Barzak was 5-6 at the plate with five RBIs, four runs and three doubles. Jack Rynd also hit a double and was 3-5.
Isaiah Long was 3-4, Ben Field was 4-5 and Blake Foulk was 2-3.
Cochranton ends the regular season with a 9-7 overall and region record.
