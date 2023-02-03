COCHRANTON — Cochranton sophomore Macie Williams made five 3-pointers in a 49-20 win against Region 2 foe Saegertown at The Bird Cage on Thursday.
Defensively, the Cardinals allowed eight points in the first half and limited Saegertown to seven made field goals.
Cochranton’s Eve Pfeiffer and Abby Knapka added nine and eight points, respectively.
Saegertown was led by Lindsey Greco with 11 points.
Cochranton moved to 7-11 overall and 5-4 in the region. The Cardinals will play a non-region game at Sharpsville on Monday.
Saegertown is 10-9 overall and 5-4 in the region. The Panthers will host Union City on Monday.
Saegertown (20)
Greco 4 3-3 11, Gregor 2 2-7 6, Drakes 1 0-0 2, Rockwell 0 1-2 1.
Totals 7 6-12 20.
Cochranton (49)
Williams 6 0-0 17, Pfeiffer 4 0-0 9, Knapka 4 0-0 8, Gallo 2 0-0 4, Hansen 2 0-0 4, Lyons 1 1-4 3, Burnette 1 0-0 3, Bean 0 1-2 1.
Totals 20 2-6 49.
Saegertown;3;5;4;8;—;20
Cochranton;12;9;18;10;—;49
3-point goals: Cochranton — Williams 5, Burnette, Pfeiffer.
Records: Saegertown 10-9, 5-4 Region 3; Cochranton 7-11, 5-4 Region 3.
Cambridge beats Rocky Grove
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat Rocky Grove 76-16 in a Region 2 matchup on Thursday at The Devils Den.
Senior Makenzie Yanc tallied 20 points, 10 steals, nine rebounds and eight assists. Fellow senior Finley Rauscher scored 16 points.
Cambridge is 13-4 overall and 6-2 in the region. The Blue Devils will play a non-region game at Hathaway Brown, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, on Saturday.
Rocky Grove (16)
Montgomery 0 4-6 4, Rice 1 2-4 4, Reyburn 2 0-0 4, Creswell 1 0-0 2, Witmer 1 0-0 2.
Totals 5 6-8 16.
Cambridge Springs (76)
Yanc 10 0-1 20, Rauscher 7 0-0 15, Leandro 4 0-0 10, Rodgers 4 1-3 9, Zilhaver 4 0-0 8, Schultz 3 1-2 7, Cole 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 0-0 3.
Totals 35 2-6 76.
Rocky Grove;5;4;2;5;—;16
Cambridge Springs;16;34;13;13;—;76
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Leandro 2, Rauscher.
Records: Rocky Grove 0-18, 0-9 Region 3; Cambridge Springs 13-4, 6-2 Region 3.
Tigers beat Bears 49-19
UNION CITY — The Maplewood girls basketball team beat Union City 49-19 in a Region 2 battle at Union City High School on Thursday .
Senior Sadie Thomas led all scorers with 15 points.
The Tigers will host Rocky Grove on Monday in another region bout.
Maplewood (49)
Thomas 5 4-4 15, M. O’Hara 4 0-0 8, Palmiero 1 3-4 6, Koelle 2 2-4 6, Varndell 2 0-0 5, Eimer 1 0-0 3, Despenes 0 1-2 3, S. O’Hara 0 2-4 2, Means 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 11-18 49.
Union City (19)
Vantassel 2 1-2 5, Higley 2 1-3 5, Wienczkowski 1 4-4 4, Cole 1 1-2 3, Crenner 1 0-0 2, Messenger 0 0-4 0.
Totals 7 7-15 19.
Maplewood;23;18;2;6;—;49
Union City;8;3;3;5;—;19
3-point goals: Maplewood— Varndell. Eimer, Despenes.
Records: Maplewood 15-4, 9-0 Region 3; Union City 9-9, 4-4 Region 3.
Meadville sweeps Erie in the pool
ERIE — The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams beat Erie 84-9 and 95-42, respectively, on Thursday at Erie High School.
The girls team had two four-time winners in Maura Bloss and Jaiydn Jordan. Both girls were members of the winning 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes and 57.60 seconds. Bloss and Jordan were also on the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.52).
Bloss won the 100 freestyle (55.87) and the 200 freestyle (2:19.87). Jordan won the 200 individual medley (2:28.24) and the 100 butterfly (1:09.11).
JJ Gowetski was a three-time winner on the day. Gowestki was on the 400 freestyle relay team and took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.80) and the 50 freestyle (25.56).
For the boys, Isaac Johnson was a four-time winner. He won the 500 freestyle (5:13.66), the 200 freestyle (2:00.33). Johnson was on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:20.61) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.80).
Brennen Dinsmore, Aiden Mahoney and Isaiah Minor were each three-time winners. All three were on the 200 freestyle relay while Dinsmore and Minor were on the 400 freestyle relay.
Dinsmore also won the 100 freestlye (57.59) while Minor won the 50 freestyle (25.13).
Meadville will compete next on Monday at McDowell.
