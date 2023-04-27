WARREN — Mason Walker threw a shutout for the Meadville baseball team in Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Warren in a Region 5 contest.
Rocco Tartaglione and Walker had multiple hits for the Bulldogs. Meadville scored a run in the fifth inning and one in the seventh inning.
Walker fanned six batters in a complete game effort.
Meadville is 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the region. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Conneaut on Friday in a non-region game.
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderosn 4-1-1-0, Tartaglione 3-0-2-0, B. Walker 4-1-1-0, Young 3-0-0-0, Garvey 2-0-1-1, Beck 3-0-0-0, M. Walker 3-0-2-0, Jefferson 2-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-0. Totals 26-2-7-1
Warren (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Sowa 1-0-0-0, Hoffman 3-0-0-0, Dippold 3-0-0-0, Errett 2-0-0-0, Blum 3-0-1-0, Zdarko 2-0-0-0, Elinsky 2-0-0-0, Teconchuk 2-0-0-0, Berdine 2-0-0-0. Totals 20-0-1-0.
Meadville 000 010 1 — 2 7 0
Warren 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
BATTING
2B: W— Stuart; C — Shepard.
3B: C — Shepard.
HR: W — Stuart.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M— M. Walker WP 7-1-0-0-6-3; W — Berdiune LP 5-5-1-0-8-6, Farr 1-2-1-1-2-1.
Records: Meadville 9-3, Warren 3-6.
Panthers too much for Bears
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Panthers used an eight-run opening inning to beat Region 3 foe Union City 9-4 on Wednesday.
Wyatt Burchill earned the win on the bump with six strikeouts in three innings. In relief, William Shaffer fanned nine in four innings.
Burchill and Gabriel Jordan each hit a double. Henry Shaffer was 2-3 with one run scored.
Saegertown is 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the region. The Panthers are scheduled to host Rocky Grove today at 3 p.m. in a doubleheader to make up a weather-canceled game from earlier this season.
Union City (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shuman 4-1-1-1, Magee 4-1-2-0, Capela 4-1-1-1, Drayer 4-0-1-0, Klakump 4-0-0-0, Doutt 2-0-0-0, Racop 3-0-0-0, Post 3-1-2-0, Post 2-0-0-0. Totals 30-4-7-2.
Saegertown (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-2-2-2, Young 2-1-1-2, H. Shaffer 3-1-2-1, Shaw 1-0-0-0, W. Shaffer 3-1-1-1, Manning 2-1-1-0, Crawford 1-0-0-0, Zirkle 3-1-1-1, Joe Grundy 3-0-0-0, Jordan 2-1-1-0, Gardney 2-1-0-0. Totals 25-9-9-7.
Union City 004 000 0 — 4 7 3
Saegertown 800 001 x — 9 9 4
BATTING
2B: UC— Post, Magee; S — Burchill, Jordan.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) UC — Post LP 5-9-9-5-5-2, Racop 1-0-0-0-1-0; S — Burchill WP 3-4-4-2-6-1, W. Shaffer 4-3-0-0-9-1.
Records: Union City 3-7, Saegertown 9-1.
Cards win high-scoring affair
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton baseball team beat Eisenhower 13-11 in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
Cochranton was out-hit 6-5. The Cards had seven errors to the Knights’ eight.
Senior Jack Rynd hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Eisenhower tied the game with five runs in the sixth, but the Cards scored twice in the bottom of the inning to pull ahead for good.
Cochranton is 5-7 overall and 5-4 in the region. The Cardinals are scheduled to play at Youngsville on Friday.
Eisenhower (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kellog 4-1-1-0, Jakubzak 3-3-0-0, Palmeri 3-1-1-0, Childs 3-1-1-3, Hunt 5-1-1-3, English 3-1-0-0, Jenen 4-2-0-0, Pascuzzi 4-1-1-2, Casey 3-0-1-0. Totals 32-11-6-8.
Cochranton (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Foulk 3-2-0-0, Burnette 3-4-0-0, Carroll 4-1-1-2, Rynd 4-3-3-5, Field 4-0-0-1, McDonough 2-1-0-0, Albert 4-0-1-0, Hoban 4-1-0-0, Moore 1-1-0-0, Goodge 2-0-0-0. Totals 31-13-5-8.
Eisenhower 201 215 0 — 11 6 8
Cochranton 531 202 x — 13 5 7
BATTING
2B: E— Childs, Magee; C — Carroll
HR: C — Rynd.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Hunt LP 3-2-9-1-4-1, Palmeri 3-1-3-1-3-1, Cider 1-2-1-0-0-0-0; C — Albert WP 4-2-6-1-3-3, Burnette 2-4-5-4-2-3.
Records: Eisenhower 2-6, Cochranton 5-7.
Maplewood wins in shutout
SUGARCREEK — The Maplewood Tigers baseball team beat Rocky Grove 2-0 on Wednesday.
Levi Willison and Landyn Reynolds combined for the shutout on the mound. Willison struck out seven in six innings.
Andrew Proper had two hits for Maplewood with Jacob Woge, Isaac Williams and Reynolds each adding one.
Maplewood is 5-2 overall and in Region 3. The Tigers are scheduled to host Iroquois today.
Maplewood (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Proper 4-1-2-0, Woge 4-0-1-0, Hochstetler 4-0-0-0, Willison 3-0-0-0, Peterson 3-0-0-0, Hiroksy 3-1-0-0, Reynolds 3-0-1-0, Beuchat 3-0-0-0, Williams 2-0-1-0, Thompson 1-0-0-0. Totals 30-2-5-0.
Rocky Grove (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Wilson 3-0-0-0, Hamilton 3-0-1-0, Bevier 2-0-0-0, Gavin 2-0-0-0, Anderson 2-0-0-0, Wetjen 3-0-0-0, Rice 2-0-0-0, Ross 3-0-0-0, Whiing 3-0-0-0. Totals 23-0-1-0.
Maplewood 100 001 0 — 2 5 3
Rocky Grove 000 000 0 — 0 1 5
BATTING
2B: M— Proper.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Willison WP 1-0-0-7-3, Reynolds 1-0-0-0-2-0; RG — Wilson 7-5-2-0-2-0.
Records: Maplewood 5-2, Rocky Grove 1-7.
Cardinals sweep Orioles
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys volleyball team swept Rocky Grove 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17) in a region match on Wednesday at The Bird Cage.
Chase Miller and Landon Homa tallied 14 and 10 kills, respectively. Andrew Custead dished 37 assists.
Cochranton is 8-3 overall and 6-0 in the region. The Cardinals will play in the Hempfield tournament on Saturday before a region match at Saegertown on Tuesday.
Tigers survive Bulldogs’ rallies
FAIRVIEW — Meadville rallied twice to tie the game but never got the lead and dropped a 13-10 loss to Fairview in District 10 boys lacrosse at Fairview High School on Wednesday.
Meadville falls to 3-2 with the loss.
Logan Shaw scored to tie the game at 4 with 7:39 left in the first half. Gino Giliberto scored with 10:35 left in the third period to knot the score at 5. Luca DiRienzo’s marker with 6:27 remaining in the third pulled Meadville within a goal, 7-6, but Fairview responded with three of the next four goals and was never threatened after that.
Jared Gennuso had a game-high five goals to lead Fairview.
Giliberto and Robert Mahoney each scored twice. DiRienzo, Ben Hilson, Matt Kaste, Preston Phillis, Shaw and Cody Schwab each added a single goal.
Mahoney added five assists, while Shaw and Schwab had two each. Lee Jordan won 21 of 24 faceoffs. Matt Skornick had nine groundballs and Kaste and Hilson recovered eight groundballs each.
