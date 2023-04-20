The Meadville baseball team beat General McLane 4-1 at Eldred Glen on Wednesday in a Region 5 matchup.
Senior Brady Walker was 3-4 with a home run in the game. He also pitched a complete game with six stike outs and one earned run over seven innings.
Rocco Tartaglione was 1-4 with a double while Andre Jefferson was 2-3.
Meadville is 6-3 overall and 4-1 in Region 5 action. The Bulldogs will play at Corry today.
General McLane (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Banks 4-0-1-1, Swanson 3-0-1-0, Sheeder 4-0-1-0, Morrow 2-0-1-0, Roach 2-0-0-0, Turner 1-0-0-0, Chorney 3-1-1-0, Salvo 3-0-0-0, Fiscus 3-0-1-0, Brumagin 1-0-0-0, Kizer 2-0-0-0. Totals 28-1-6-1.
Meadville (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) B. Walker 4-1-3-1, Tartaglione 4-0-1-0, M. Walker 2-0-0-0, Young 2-1-0-0, Garvey 3-0-0-0, Beck 2-0-0-0, Jefferson 3-1-2-1, Feleppa 3-0-1-0, Anderson 3-0-1-1. Totals 26-4-8-3.
General McLane 000 000 1 — 1 6 2
Meadville 001 102 x — 4 8 1
BATTING
2B: M — Tartaglione.
HR: M — B. Walker.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) GM — Morrow LP 5.2-6-4-4-6-3, Fiscus 0.1-2-0-0-0-0; M — Walker WP 7-6-1-1-6-1.
Records: General McLane 2-2, Meadville 6-3.
Saegertown wins on the road
ERIE — The Saegertown baseball team beat Iroquois 7-1 in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
Wyatt Burchill and Sully Zirkle each scored two runs in the game. Joe Grundy and Everett Gardner were each 2-4.
Saegertown is 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the region. The Panthers will host Youngsville on Friday.
Saegertown (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-2-1-0, Young 3-0-1-1, H. Shaffer 0-0-0-1, W. Shaffer 5-0-1-1, Manning 3-0-0-0, Crawford 1-0-0-0, Zirkle 2-2-1-0, Jon Grundy 0-1-0-0, Jordan 2-0-0-0, Joe Grundy 4-1-2-1, Gardner 4-1-2-2. Totals 27-7-8-6.
Iroquois (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Brown 4-0-1-0, Doverspice 2-0-0-0, Burkhardt 4-0-1-0, Bennett 4-0-0-0, Lewis 2-1-0-0, Schafter 1-0-0-0, No. 10 0-0-0-0, Kcuhcinski 2-0-0-0, Chew 1-0-0-0, Alderson 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-1-4-0.
Saegertown 200 220 4 — 7 8 3
Iroquois 010 000 0 — 1 4 1
BATTING
2B: I — Brown, Burkhardt.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Burchill WP 4-2-1-1-2-4, W. Shaffer 3-2-0-0-3-1; I — Burkhardt LP 4-4-2-1-6-4, Brown 2-4-5-5-0-4, Doverspice 1-0-0-0-1.
Records: Saegertown 7-1, Iroquois 2-4.
Blue Devils beat undefeated Eagles
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cambridge Springs baseball team beat previously undefeated Youngsville 9-7 in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils totaled 14 hits in the game. Gunnar Gage was 4-1 while Brett and Bryce Kania were each 2-3.
Trailing 7-4 in the top of the sixth, the Blue Devils managed five runs to secure the lead.
Cambridge Springs is 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the region. The Devils will host Eisenhower today.
Cambridge Springs (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) B. Kania 3-2-2-2, Gage 4-1-4-1, Kania 3-0-2-2, Field 3-0-2-2, Jardina 4-1-1-0, Riley 4-1-1-1, J. Gorton 4-1-1-1, Mazzadra 3-2-1-0, P. Gorton 4-1-1-0. Totals 33-9-14-8.
Youngsville (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Johnson 4-0-0-0, DeSimone 2-1-1-0, Lucks 4-1-2-3, Mesel 3-2-1-0, Manning 4-0-2-3, Mancusco 2-1-0-0, Dalrymple 4-1-2-0, Manucsco 2-1-0-0, Senz 4-0-1-0. Totals 29-7-9-6.
Cambridge Springs 102 015 0 — 9 14 4
Youngsville 013 210 0 — 7 9 5
BATTING
2B: CS — Jardina; Y — Lucks 2, DeSimone.
3B: Y — Manning.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — B. Kania 4-2-1-1-3-2, Mazzadra 3-7-6-6-2-2; Y — DeSimone LP 2-3-1-1-2-0, Manning 1.2-6-5-5-3-2, Lucks 2.2-5-3-1-3-1-0.
Records: Cambridge Springs 3-4, Youngsville 6-1.
Cardinals top Tigers
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton baseball team beat Maplewood 9-2 in a Region 3 contest on Wednesday.
On the bump, freshman Walker Carroll struck out eight batters in four innings of work.
The Cardinals tallied nine hits with Brayden Burnette and Andrew Albert getting two hits each.
Maplewood’s Ethan Peterson was 2-4 and scored a run. Jacob Woge scored the Tigers’ other run.
Cochranton is 4-5 overall and 4-2 in the region. The Cardinals will play at Eisenhower on Friday. Maplewood is 3-2 and will host Union City on Friday.
Maplewood (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Proper 3-0-0-0, Woge 4-1-1-1, Hochstetler 2-0-1-0, Willison 3-0-1-0, Hirosky 2-0-0-0, Beuchat 2-0-0-1, Reynolds 3-0-1-0, Peterson 3-0-1-0, Potosky 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-2-6-2.
Cochranton (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Long 4-2-1-0, Burnette 2-1-2-1, Carroll 3-0-0-0, Rynd 4-1-1-3, Foulk 1-2-1-0, Field 2-1-0-0, McDonough 2-1-1-1, Albert 3-1-2-0, Hoban 3-0-1-0, Deeter 1-0-0-0. Totals 25-9-9-5.
Maplewood 000 011 0 — 2 6 1
Cochranton 4-2 210 x — 9 9 0
BATTING
2B: C — Rynd.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Reynolds LP 1-6-4-4-0-2, Willison 3-3-5-4-6-3, Proper 2-0-0-0-1-1; C — Carroll WP 4.2-3-1-1-8-8, Burnette 2.1-3-1-1-2-2.
Records: Maplewood 3-2, Cochranton 4-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.