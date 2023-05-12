COCHRANTON — A late four-run offensive surge in the seventh inning was too much to come back from for the Cochranton Cardinals, who lost to the Union City Bears 11-9 in region baseball on Thursday at home.
Cochranton’s biggest offensive inning came in the sixth with four runs, getting hits from Bryce McDonough, Andrew Albert, Isaiah Long and Brayden Burnette.
However Luke Racop’s double in the seventh inning proved to be the game-winning hit, at the time making the score 9-8. Cochranton managed one run in the bottom of the seventh, but came up short by two runs.
Racop, who also pitched for Union City lasted five innings, allowing six hits and eight runs while striking out five and walking one.
Walker Carroll started the game for Cochranton and pitched five innings. The lefty allowed four hits and five runs and struck out 11 batters.
The now 7-10 Cochranton Cardinals will play Maplewood on Monday on the road at 4:30 p.m.
Union City (11)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Mccaslim 4-0-1-2, Magee 4-1-0-1, Capela 3-1-0-0, Kent 2-1-1-0, Klakamp 4-1-2-2, Drayer 4-0-1-0, Shaman 4-2-1-1, Racop 3-2-1-1, Post 3-3-2-0, Totals 31-11-9-7.
Cochranton (9)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Long 4-0-2-2, Goodge 1-0-0-0, Burnette 4-0-2-0, Caroll 3-1-2-0, Rynd 4-0-1-1, Field 4-0-1-0, Foulk 2-2-0-0, McDonough 4-3-2-0, Albert 3-1-1-1, Hoban 3-2-0-0. Totals 32-9-10-4
Union City 210 022 4 — 11 9 6
Cochranton 100 304 1 — 9 10 4
BATTING
2B: U — Shaman, Racop, Post; C — Albert, Burnette 2.
3B: C — Carroll, Long
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) U — Racop WP 5.0-6-8-3-5-1, Magee 1.2-2-1-0-3-1, Kent 0.1-2-0-0-0-0; C — Carroll LP 5.0-4-5-0-11-3, Long 1.0-1-2-1-0-4, Field 0.2-0-0-0-0-0, Burnette 0.1-4-4-4-0-1.
Records: Union City 5-10; Cochranton 7-10.
Maplewood loses to Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE — The Maplewood baseball team lost a close game Thursday to Youngsville on the road 6-5.
The Tigers scored four runs in the opening two innings, but Youngsville inched back with two one-run innings and then a three-run sixth.
Levi Willison pitched 4.2 innings, had a hit and also an RBI.
Maplewood’s next game is Monday against Cochranton at home at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers are now 7-7 overall.
Maplewood (5)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Proper 4-1-1-0, Reynolds 2-1-1-2, Woge 2-1-1-0, Willison 4-0-1-1, Hochstetler 4-0-0-0, Gerow 1-0-0-0, Beuchat 2-0-0-0, Williams 3-1-0-0, Peterson 3-1-0-0. Totals 25-5-4-3
Youngsville (6)
(AB-R-H-RBI) Johnson 4-2-1-2, DeSimone 3-0-1-1, Lucks 2-0-1-1, Mesel 4-0-1-0, Manning 4-0-0-0, Dalrymple 3-2-1-0, Mancuso 2-1-0-0, Mesel 3-0-0-1, Senz 3-1-0-0. Totals 28-6-5-5.
Maplewood 220 001 00 — 5 4 2
Youngsville 001 103 01 — 6 5 2
BATTING
2B: M — Reynolds; Y — Lucks.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) Y — Johnson WP 4.0-3-4-3-4-9, Darlymple 4.0-1-1-1-3-0; M — Willison LP 4.2-3-2-2-5-4, Peterson 2.2-2-4-4-3-2.
Records: Maplewood 7-7; Youngsville 12-3.
Saegertown sweeps Cathedral Prep
ERIE — Saegertown boys volleyball swept Cathedral Prep (25-9, 25-7, 25-16) in region play on Thursday.
Quincy Zook tallied 19 kills and Brady Greco had 32 assists. Sam Draa added six kills and Cody Huson five.
The 8-5 Panthers will move on to play Mercyhurst Prep in their final game of the regular season Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. at home.
Conneaut falls to McDowell
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team lost 14-11 to McDowell Thursday at home in non-region play.
McDowell scored ten goals in the first half and Conneaut never caught up. CASH got goals from Brie Nader, Lana Johnston, Ashley Crabb, who scored two, Victoria Medrick, who scored a hat trick, and Jacqui Detelich, who had four goals.
Conneaut, 9-5 overall, will play Fairview on the road on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for its final game of the regular season.
