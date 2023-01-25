ERIE — The Meadville boys basketabll team committed 28 turnovers in a 65-53 loss to Erie in a Region 7 game on Tuesday at Erie High School.
Sophomores Jack Burchard and Lucas Luteran led the Bulldogs with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Fellow sophomore Kellen Ball added nine points.
Meadville is 4-11 overall and 2-4 in region action. The ’Dogs have lost five straight games. Meadville’s last win was Jan. 3 in a 55-54 victory against Fort LeBoeuf.
Meadville will host Fort LeBoeuf on Friday at 7 p.m.
Meadville (53)
Burchard 8 2-4 18, Luteran 6 0-0 14, Ball 4 1-2 9, Simmons 2 0-1 6, Burnett 1 2-6 4, Reichel 1 0-0 2.
Totals 22 5-13 53.
Erie (65)
McCullum 7 2-2 19, Johnson 6 1-2 13, Olango 3 5-6 11, Gave 4 2-2 10, Brewington 1 0-0 3, Nickson 1 1-1 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Tate 1 0-0 2.
Totals 25 11-13 65.
Meadville;8;13;15;17;—;53
Erie;16;13;23;13;—;65
3-point goals: Meadville — Simmons 2, Luteran; Erie — McCullum 3, Brewington.
Records: Meadville 4-11, 2-4 Region 7; Erie 9-6, 4-2 Region 7.
Eagles trounce Beavers
CORRY — The Conneaut girls basketball team beat Corry 58-29 in a Region 5 game on Monday at Corry High School.
The Eagles were led by Lainie Harrington with 18 points and Eliza Harrington with 16 points. Lainie added 12 rebounds and five assists while Eliza tallied five rebounds and two assists.
Conneaut is 9-6 overall and 2-1 in region action. The Eagles will host Oil City on Thursday.
Conneaut (58)
L. Harrington 7 3-4 18, E. Harrington 6 0-2 16, Brady 4 0-0 9, Poff 2 2-4 6, Ca. Perrye 2 0-0 4, Detelich 1 0-0 3, Co. Perrye 1 0-0 2.
Totals 23 5-10 58.
Corry (29)
Elchynski 4 5-7 13, Albers 2 2-4 6, Hasbrouck 1 0-2 2, Byle 1 2-2 4, Porter 1 0-2 2.
Totals 9 9-17 29.
Conneaut;14;10;18;16;—;58
Corry;8;4;7;8;—;29
3-point goals: Conneaut — E. Harrington 4, Brady, L. Harrington, Detelich.
Records: Conneaut 9-6, 2-1 Region 5; Corry 3-10, 0-3 Region 5.
Cardinals earn road win
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls basketball team beat Youngsville 49-30 in a Region 2 tilt at Cochranton High School on Monday.
Sophomore Eve Pfeiffer led all scorers with 22 points. Senior Ella Gallo made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points.
The Cardinals are 5-10 overall and 3-3 in the region. Cochranton will play at Union City on Thursday in another region game.
Youngsville (30)
Robinault 6 2-8 14, VanGuilder 2 1-4 5, Darling 1 3-4 5, Cressley 1 0-1 2, Walton 0 2-4 2, May 1 0-0 2.
Totals 11 8-21 30.
Cochranton (49)
Pfeiffer 10 0-0 22, Gallo 4 2-3 13, Hansen 1 3-6 5, Knapka 1 2-4 4, Kennedy 1 1-3 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Bean 0 0-2 0, Mase 0 0-2 0, Hogue 0 0-2 0.
Totals 18 8-22 49.
Youngsville;9;6;6;9;—;30
Cochranton;11;15;20;3;—;49
3-point goals: Cochranton — Gallo 3, Pfeiffer 2.
Records: Youngsville 3-12, 1-5 Region 2; Cochranton 5-10, 3-3 Region 2.
Blue Devils take down rival
SAEGERTOWN — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat Saegertown in a Region 2 battle at Saegertown High School on Monday.
Cambridge had three scorers in double digits led by Hailee Rodgers with 14, Finley Rauscher with 11 and Makenzie Yanc with 10. Yanc tallied 12 steals, seven assists and four rebounds.
Saegertown was led by sophomore Lindsey Greco with seven points.
The Panthers are 8-8 overall and 3-3 in Region 2. Saegertown will play at Rocky Grove on Thursday.
Cambridge is 12-3 and 5-1 in the region. The Blue Devils will play at Maplewood on Monday.
Cambridge Springs (41)
Rodgers 5 0-0 14, Rauscher 5 0-1 11, Yanc 5 0-2 10, Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Cole 1 0-0 2, Zilhaver 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 0-3 41.
Saegertown (22)
Greco 1 5-7 7, Gregor 2 2-4 6, Triola 2 1-2 5, Drakes 1 0-1 2, Weaver 1 0-0 2.
Totals 7 8-14 22.
Cambridge Springs;14;0;10;17;—;41
Saegertown;7;3;8;4;—;22
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Rodgers 4, Rauscher.
Records: Cambridge Springs 12-3, 5-1 Region 2; Saegertown 8-8, 3-3 Region 2.
Ramblers sweep Bulldogs
ERIE — The Cathedral Prep boys and girls swimming teams swept Meadville in a meet on Monday at the Hagerty Events Center in Erie.
The Prep boys team won 126-40. Pacing Meadville was Isaac Johnson.
Johnson led off the 400 freestyle relay team, which won in 3 minutes and 45.98 seconds. Also on the team was Aiden Mahoney, Isaiah Minor and Brennen Dinsmore.
Johnson also gave his team a couple of second-place finishes. In the 100 butterfly, his time of 53.44 was 0.22 seconds behind the winner Mitchell Bradford. Johnson’s 50 freestyle time (22.59) was only 0.07 seconds behind Aidan Levis.
Minor also won the diving competition with a score of 212.50.
The Meadville girls team lost 110-56, but had several individual winners.
Maura Bloss won the 100 backstroke (59.94) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.44). Fellow junior JJ Gowetski won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:14.76.
Meadville will be back in the pool on Thursday when the Bulldogs host Warren.
