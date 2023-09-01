RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls volleyball team swept Eisenhower 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-14) in its home and region opener on Thursday.
Sophomore setter Maggie Means dished 26 assists and added six aces with six digs. Bree Neely led the offense with 10 kills and six digs. Senior Elizabeth Hunter added nine kills while Lexy Potosky led the defense with 13 digs.
Maplewood is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 2 action. The Tigers will host Tidioute Charter on Tuesday in another region match.
Bulldogs beat Pickers
The Meadville girls volleyball team swept North East 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-20) in a non-region match at the House of Thrills on Thursday.
Division I commit Emma Parks led the offense with 25 kills. Elliott Schleicher stuffed the stat sheet with 34 assists, 12 digs and four aces.
On defense, Kendall Mealy totaled 13 digs while Sydney Holt added nine digs and eight kills.
As a team, the Bulldogs had a hitting percentage of .398 and only had four hitting errors all match.
Meadville is 2-0 overall and will play in the Fort LeBoeuf tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.