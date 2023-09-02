RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — A win is a win and the Maplewood Tigers football team got its first of the season Friday night with a 6-0 non-region victory over the Iroquois Braves at home.
The lone touchdown for the black and gold came in the second quarter on a pick-six from Dorian Doubet.
Both AJ Proper and Dominick Kinney played at quarterback for Maplewood. Proper had two completions on six attempts and Kinney two completions on eight attempts with an interception.
Doubet rushed for 73 yards, which included his touchdown and a 68-yard carry.
The Tigers will play Cambridge Springs on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
Chargers shut out Panthers
The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team defeated Saegertown 3-0 at the Mercer Street soccer field on Friday.
Ethan Mattocks scored two goals, his first being a penalty kick in the first half, and his second coming from a long shot in the second half.
Tyler Hart also scored with Hannah Mattocks nabbing the assist.
“It was a strong, all-around effort by the entire squad,” said Crawford Christian head coach Steven Mattocks. “Our fullbacks played lockdown defense and limited the Panthers to just two shots.
“The midfield quartet of Hannah Mattocks, Ethan Mattocks, Lance Flint and Gracie Oakes linked well with fullbacks and strikers. We created a number of clear chances,” said Mattocks. “Our reserves also stepped right in and gave us valuable minutes.”
Crawford Christian is 1-1-1 and will host Conneaut on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
