ERIE — The Meadville baseball team beat Erie 11-2 in a Region 5 game on Wednesday behind junior Rocco Tartaglione’s two home runs.
Tartaglione was 4-4 at the plate with two home runs, two singles, three runs and five RBIs. Also recording multiple hits was Jordan Young and Bradyn Miller.
On the mound, Mason Walker struck out six batters in six innings of work.
Meadville is 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the region. The Bulldogs will host Fort LeBoeuf on Friday.
Meadville (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 5-1-0-0, Tartaglione 4-3-4-5, M. Walker 4-0-0-0, Garvey 5-0-1-0, Young 3-1-2-1, Miller 3-1-2-1, Jefferson 1-1-0-0, Thompson 2-1-1-0, Reichel 1-1-0-1, B. Wlaker 0-1-0-0, Kleist 3-0-1-2, Feleppa 1-1-0-0. Totals 32-11-11-10.
Erie (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Ramos 3-1-1-0, Roasario 1-1-0-0, Quinones 2-0-0-0, Nuber 1-0-0-0, Roasario 2-0-0-0, Fracassi 1-0-0-0, Hawkins 1-0-0-1, No. 21 1-0-0-0, Nicklas 3-0-1-0, Kindle 3-0-1-0, Benedict 3-0-0-0, Ramos 1-0-0-0. Totals 22-2-3-1.
Meadville 305 001 2 — 11 11 0
Erie 000 101 0 — 2 3 0
BATTING
2B: M — Kleist, Miller.
HR: M — Tartaglione 2.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — M. Walker WP 6-2-2-2-6-1, Feleppa 1-1-0-0-2-0; E — Ramos LP 2-6-8-6-3-4, Rosario 5-5-3-2-5-3.
Records: Meadville 4-3, Erie 1-5.
Blue Devils beat Braves
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs baseball team beat Iroquois 6-4 in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
Bryce Kania was 2-3 and Brett Kania had a triple for the Blue Devils. Gunnar Gage also had multiple hits.
Brett Kania got the win on the mound. He allowed no hits in one inning of work. Tristan Mazzadra allowed four runs over five innings of work.
Cambridge Springs is 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the region. The Blue Devils will play another region game on Friday at Cochranton.
Iroquois (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Brown 3-1-3-3, ALderson 3-0-1-1, Doverspike 4-0-0-0, Burkhardt 4-0-0-0, Bennett 3-0-2-0, Lewis 3-0-0-0, Schaffner 3-1-0-0, Kuchinski 2-2-1-0, Alderson 2-0-1-0. Totals 27-4-8-4.
Cambridge Springs (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kania 3-2-2-0, Gage 3-1-2-1, Kania 2-2-1-1, Field 4-0-1-2, Riley 4-1-1-1, P. Gorton 2-0-0-0, J. Gorton 3-0-0-0, Mazzadra 3-0-1-1, Webster 2-0-0-0, Simmerman 1-0-0-0. Totals 27-6-8-6.
Iroquois 120 001 0 — 4 8 2
Cambridge Springs 202 110 x — 6 8 0
BATTING
2B: CS — Kania 2, Field, Miller; I — Brown.
3B: CS — Kania, Riley; I — Alderson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) I — Brown LP 5.1-8-6-6-7-3. Alderson ..2-0-0-0-1; CS — Mazzadra WP 5-7-4-4-1-6, Simmerman 1-1-0-0-0-1, Kania 1-0-0-0-2-0.
Records: Iroquois 2-2, Cambridge Springs 2-3.
Eagles lose to Tigers
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut baseball team lost to Sharon 13-1 in a Region 2 game on Wednesday.
The Eagles were out-hit 9-2 in the five-inning game. Earning hits for Conneaut was Gavin White and Trent Roncaglione.
Conneaut is 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the region. The Eagles are scheduled to play at Grove City on Friday.
Sharon (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Scarmack 4-3-3-2, Cattron 3-1-1-2, Rodrigues 4-1-0-1, Piccirilli 4-2-2-3, Maurice 0-2-0-0, Fromm 2-1-1-2, Douglas 3-1-1-0, Beckert 2-1-1-0, Dobosh 3-1-0-1. Totals 25-13-9-11.
Conneaut (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Herr 2-0-0-0, Headley 2-0-0-0, White 3-0-1-0, Klink 2-0-0-0, Thoms 2-0-0-0, Stright 1-1-0-0, Roncaglione 2-0-1-1, Nottingham 1-0-0-0, Wilpula 1-0-0-0, Wienschenk 1-0-0-0. Totals 17-1-2-1.
Sharon 401 26x x — 13 9 1
Conneaut 000 10x x — 1 2 2
BATTING
2B: S — Scarmack, Piccirilli
HR: M — Piccirilli.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Rodrigues WP 5-2-1-4-4; C — Bartholomew LP 2-4-8-6-1-3, KOrnman 1-3-4-4-1-4, Roncaglione 1-1-1-1-0-1.
Records: Sharon 4-0, Conneaut 3-2.
Tigers beat Braves 9-6
ERIE — The Maplewood softball team beat Iroquois 9-6 in a Region 2 game on Wednesday.
Madison Eimer scored three runs for the Tigers. Mylee Crawford and Sophia Niedbala each scored twice.
Maplewood is 3-1 overall and 3-1 in region action. The Tigers will host Rocky Grove today for another region game.
Cardinals sweep Ramblers
ERIE — The Cochranton boys volleyball team swept Cathedral Prep 3-0 (25-5, 25-15, 25-7) in a region match on Wednesday.
Senior Andrew Custead dished 38 assists. Landon Homa and Chase Miller had nine and eight kills, respectively. Dawson Carroll added 11 digs.
Cochranton is 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the region. The Cardinals will host Mercyhurst Prep on Tuesday.
