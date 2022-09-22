WATTSBURG — Saegertown senior golfer Wyatt Zirkle won a district qualifier at Scenic Heights Golf Course on Wednesday to punch his ticket to the District 10 individual golf tournament next week.
In Region 3, seven golfers qualify to compete at the individual District 10 tournament. The top five were already set, but Wednesday’s qualifier between 11 golfers determined the final two spots.
Zirkle carded an 86 to claim the top score of the day.
Fellow Panthers golfer Sully Zirkle was in a two-way tie with Union City’s Miles McCaslin — as each golfer shot an 87. After a two-hole playoff, McCaslin emerged victorious.
The seven individual qualifiers from Region 3 are Josh James (Union City), Joe Grundy (Saegertown), Brady Campbell (Cambridge Springs), Josh Reisenauer (Cambridge Springs), Jon Grundy (Saegertown), Wyatt Zirkle (Saegertown) and Miles McCaslin (Union City).
Saegertown clinched the region title earlier this month and will also compete at the District 10 tournament as a team.
Eagles dominate Beavers 7-1
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team beat Corry 7-1 on Wednesday.
Sophomore Victoria Medrick scored twice on three shots. Alayna Ott also scored two goals while Hannah Brady, Brie Nader and Harper Nelson each scored once.
In goal, Savannah Burns saved five shots and Haylee Morini saved four.
Conneaut is 4-2 this season and 2-0 in Region 5. The Lady Eagles will host Meadville on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.