SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown junior Mikaila Obenrader struck out 12 batters and allowed one hit over five innings of action in Friday’s 12-0 win against Rocky Grove.
At bat, Obenrader was 2-3 with three RBIs and a triple. Rylie Bramyer and Kacie Mook each had two hits. Alyssa Arblaster, Hailee Gregor and Natalie Halsey each had one hit.
Saegertown is 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the region. The Panthers are scheduled to play at Youngsville on Monday.
Rocky Grove (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jacoby 2-0-0-0, Taylor 2-0-0-0, Montgomery 2-0-0-0, Mawhinney 1-0-0-0, Cresswell 2-0-0-0, Knapp 0-0-0-0, Cresswell 2-0-1-0, Faust 2-0-0-0, Tucker 2-0-0-0. Totals 15-0-1-0.
Saegertown (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Braymer 4-2-2-0, Arblaster 2-2-1-0, Paris 2-1-0-0, Obenrader 3-2-2-3, Triola 3-1-1-0, Gregor 3-2-1-1, Halsey 3-0-1-0, Mook 3-1-2-2, Stafford 1-1-0-0. Totals 24-12-10-6.
Rocky Grove 000 00x x — 0 1 3
Saegertown 450 3xx x — 12 10 0
BATTING
2B: Mook.
3B: S — Gregor, Obenrader.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) RG — Mawhinney LP 5-10-15-6-2-4; S — Obenrader WP 5-1-0-0-12-2.
Records: Rocky Grove 2-9, Saegertown 7-2.
Panthers blow out Eagles 8-0
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown baseball team beat Youngsville 8-0 behind Henry Shaffer’s two-hit performance on the mound.
Shaffer fanned 12 batters and walked one. He was 1-4 with two runs scored at bat. Wyatt Burchill was 2-3 with a triple. Joe Grundy and Sully Zirkle each had two hits.
Saegertown is 8-1 overall and 6-0 in Region 3. The Panthers are scheduled to play at Eisenhower on Monday.
Youngsville (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Johnson 3-0-0-0, DeSimone 3-0-1-0, Lucks 3-0-0-0, Manning 2-0-0-0, Mesel 3-0-1-0, Dalrymple 3-0-0-0, Manusco 3-0-0-0, Mesel 2-0-0-0, Senz 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-2-0.
Saegertown (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-1-2-0, YOung 2-2-0-0, H. Shaffer 4-2-1-1, W. Shaffer 1-1-0-1, Manning 4-0-1-0, Zirkle 3-1-2-0, Crawford 3-1-0-0. Joe Grundy 4-0-2-1, Jordan 2-0-0-0. Totals 26-8-8-3.
Youngsville 000 000 0 — 0 2 5
Saegertown 302 201 x — 8 8 2
BATTING
3B: S — Bruchill.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) Y — Luck LP 3.2-7-7-3-2-2, Johnson 2.1-1-1-1-2-2; S — H. Shaffer 6.1-2-0-0-12-1, Joe Grundy 0.2-0-0-0-0-0.
Records: Youngsville 6-2, Saegertown 8-1.
Tigers shut out Bears
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood baseball team beat Union City 11-0 in a Region 3 battle on Friday.
Ethan Peterson and Landyn Reynolds combined to allow one hit across six innings. Peterson struck out eight batters.
Elijah Hochstetler was 2-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Peterson and Reynolds each had a double. Andrew Proper was 2-4 and added a double.
Maplewood is 4-2 overall and in the region. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Youngsville on Monday.
Union City (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Doutt 3-0-0-0, Magee 3-0-0-0, Capela 3-0-1-0, Brayer 2-0-0-0, Klakamp 2-0-0-0, Shuman 2-0-0-0, Racop 2-0-0-0, McCaslin 2-0-0-0, Post 1-0-0-0. Totals 20-0-1-0
Maplewood (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Proper 4-1-2-2, Woge 2-1-0-2, Hochstetler 3-2-2-4, Willison 3-0-0-0, Peterson 4-1-2-2, Hirosky 2-0-0-0, Gerow 1-0-0-0, Reynolds 2-2-2-1, Beuchat 1-2-0-0, Williams 3-2-2-0. Totals 25-11-10-11.
Union City 000 000 x — 0 1 1
Maplewood 230 312 x — 11 10 3
BATTING
2B: M — Hochstetler, Peterson, Proper, Reynolds
HR: M — Hochstetler.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) UC — Racop L 4-7-8-7-4-3, Post 1.2-3-3-3-0-2; M — Peterson WP 4.2-1-0-0-8-2, Reynolds 1.1-0-0-0-1-1
Records: Union City 3-6, Maplewood 4-2.
Bulldogs too much for Mustangs
MERCER — The Meadville softball team beat Mercer 5-2 in a non-region game on Friday.
Lexi Carr, Addy Kregel and Rylee Kregel each had a double. Tegan Reichel and R. Kregel both had two hits.
In the circle, R. Kregel struck out 11 batters in a complete-game effort.
Meadville is 6-4 overall and is scheduled to host Erie on Tuesday.
Meadville (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mealy 4-0-1-2, A. Kregel 3-1-1-0, Reichel 4-0-2-0, R. Kregel 3-0-2-2, Ashton 4-0-0-0, Say 3-2-1-0, Carr 3-1-1-0, Curtiss 1-0-0-0, Baker 3-0-0-0, Coppola 0-1-0-0. Totals 28-5-8-4.
Mercer (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Stopefel 3-1-1-0, Eakman 3-1-1-0, Eakamn 3-0-1-2, Washil 3-0-0-0, Adams 3-0-0-0, Walker 3-0-0-0, Daris 2-0-0-0, Stopefel 3-0-0-0, Foster 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-2-3-2.
Meadville 012 002 0 — 5 8 2
Mercer 000 002 0 — 2 3 0
BATTING
2B: Md — Carr, A. Kregel, R. Kregel.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) Md — R. Kregel WP 7-3-2-1-11-1, Me — Eakman LP 5.2-5-3-2-9-3, Washil 1.1-3-2-2-0-0/
Records: Mercer 5-3, Meadville 6-4.
Bulldogs zap Trojans
Meadville rallied from a slow start and stayed focused despite an hour-long lightning delay for a 9-7 win over McDowell in District 10 boys lacrosse at Bender Field on Friday.
McDowell (4-5) jumped out to a 2-0 lead with 5:31 left in the first period, but Logan Shaw scored 90 seconds later to get Meadville on the board. The Trojans took a 3-1 lead, but Meadville clawed back into the game with three Gino Giliberto goals and a marker from Cody Schwab.
Preston Phillis broke a 5-5 tie with a goal with just over a minute left in the first half. Meadville (4-1) took control of the game with third-quarter goals by Schwab, Giliberto and Shaw. Giliberto had a game-high four goals. Schwab and Shaw each scored twice.
Jacob Emery led the Trojans with three goals.
Matt Skornick led the Bulldogs with seven groundballs, while Schwab added four assists and three ground balls, while Matt Kaste added four groundballs. Zach Travis came up big with six of his 14 saves in the fourth period to pick up the win in goal.
Conneaut dominates Boardman 15-6
BOARDMAN, Ohio —The Conneaut girls lacrosse team beat Boardman 15-6 in a non-region game on Friday.
Jacqui Detelich led the attack with six goals. Victoria Medrick scored three with Alayna Ott and Lana Johnston each scoring twice. Abby Mozina and Ashley Crabb each scored once.
Conneaut is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the region. The Eagles will play at McDowell on Friday.
