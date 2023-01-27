Lyndzee Amory

ROCKY GROVE — The Saegertown girls basketball team beat Rocky Grove 58-11 on Thursday at Rocky Grove High School in a Region 2 bout.

Panthers senior Lyndzee Amory led the team with 19 points. Lindsey Greco and Hailee Gregor added 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Saegertown is 9-8 overall and 4-3 in the region. The Panthers will host Youngsville on Monday.

Saegertown (58)

Amory 8 3-3 19, Greco 5 3-4 14, Gregor 4 2-4 10, Rockwell 2 1-2 5, Smith 2 0-0 4, Triola 1 0-0 2, Moody 1 0-0 2, Drakes 0 1-2 1, Newman 0 1-2 1.

Totals 23 11-17 58.

Rocky Grove (11)

Montgomery 3 2-2 8, Rice 1 1-1 3.

Totals 4 3-3 11.

Saegertown;14;17;13;14;—;58

Rocky Grove;4;4;0;3;—;11

3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco.

Records: Saegertown 9-8, 4-3 Region 2; Rocky Grove 0-16, 0-7 Region 2.

Cochranton loses on the road

UNION CITY — The Cochranton girls basketball team lost to Union City 38-22 in a Region 2 matchup on Thursday at Union City High School.

Cochranton senior Abby Knapka led the Cardinals with 10 points. Ella Gallo added five.

Cochranton is 5-11 overall and 3-4 in region play. The Cardinals will host Rocky Grove on Monday.

Cochranton (22)

Knapka 4 2-4 10, Gallo 1 2-2 5, McCartney 1 1-1 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Pfeiffer 1 0-0 2.

Totals 8 5-7 22.

Union City (38)

Messenger 4 0-0 9, Wienczkowski 1 6-8 8, VanTassel 2 2-4 6, Higley 1 3-4 5, Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Hunter 0 2-2 2, Brenner 1 0-0 2, Hopson 1 0-0 2.

Totals 12 13-18 38.

Cochranton;4;8;4;6;—;22

Union City;14;9;6;9;—;38

3-point goals: Cochranton — Gallo; Union City — Messenger.

Records: Cochranton 5-11, 3-4 Region 2; Union City 9-8, 4-3 Region 2.

Maplewood dominates Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE — The Maplewood girls basketball team beat Youngsville 55-9 in a Region 2 game on Friday at Youngsville High School.

Rhaelynn Koelle led with 16 points and Sadie Thomas added 15.

Maplewood is 13-4 and 7-0 in the region. The Tigers will host Cambridge Springs for a Region 2 showdown on Monday. Maplewood gave Cambridge’s its only region loss this season.

Maplewood (55)

Koelle 8 0-0 16, Thomas 6 0-0 15, M. O’Hara 3 0-0 6, S. O’Hara 2 0-0 4, Means 1 2-2 4, Banik 2 0-0 4, Eimer 1 0-0 3, Vergona 0 1-2 1, Varndell 0 1-2 1.

Totals 23 6-11 55.

Youngsville (9)

Robinault 2 1-2 5, VanGuilder 1 2-4 4.

Totals 6 3-6 9.

Maplewood;16;18;14;6;—;55

Youngsville;1;3;3;2;—;9

3-point goals: Maplewood — Eimer, Thomas.

Records: Maplewood 13-4, 7-0 Region 2; Youngsville 3-13, 1-6 Region 2.

