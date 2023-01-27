ROCKY GROVE — The Saegertown girls basketball team beat Rocky Grove 58-11 on Thursday at Rocky Grove High School in a Region 2 bout.
Panthers senior Lyndzee Amory led the team with 19 points. Lindsey Greco and Hailee Gregor added 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Saegertown is 9-8 overall and 4-3 in the region. The Panthers will host Youngsville on Monday.
Saegertown (58)
Amory 8 3-3 19, Greco 5 3-4 14, Gregor 4 2-4 10, Rockwell 2 1-2 5, Smith 2 0-0 4, Triola 1 0-0 2, Moody 1 0-0 2, Drakes 0 1-2 1, Newman 0 1-2 1.
Totals 23 11-17 58.
Rocky Grove (11)
Montgomery 3 2-2 8, Rice 1 1-1 3.
Totals 4 3-3 11.
Saegertown;14;17;13;14;—;58
Rocky Grove;4;4;0;3;—;11
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco.
Records: Saegertown 9-8, 4-3 Region 2; Rocky Grove 0-16, 0-7 Region 2.
Cochranton loses on the road
UNION CITY — The Cochranton girls basketball team lost to Union City 38-22 in a Region 2 matchup on Thursday at Union City High School.
Cochranton senior Abby Knapka led the Cardinals with 10 points. Ella Gallo added five.
Cochranton is 5-11 overall and 3-4 in region play. The Cardinals will host Rocky Grove on Monday.
Cochranton (22)
Knapka 4 2-4 10, Gallo 1 2-2 5, McCartney 1 1-1 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Pfeiffer 1 0-0 2.
Totals 8 5-7 22.
Union City (38)
Messenger 4 0-0 9, Wienczkowski 1 6-8 8, VanTassel 2 2-4 6, Higley 1 3-4 5, Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Hunter 0 2-2 2, Brenner 1 0-0 2, Hopson 1 0-0 2.
Totals 12 13-18 38.
Cochranton;4;8;4;6;—;22
Union City;14;9;6;9;—;38
3-point goals: Cochranton — Gallo; Union City — Messenger.
Records: Cochranton 5-11, 3-4 Region 2; Union City 9-8, 4-3 Region 2.
Maplewood dominates Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE — The Maplewood girls basketball team beat Youngsville 55-9 in a Region 2 game on Friday at Youngsville High School.
Rhaelynn Koelle led with 16 points and Sadie Thomas added 15.
Maplewood is 13-4 and 7-0 in the region. The Tigers will host Cambridge Springs for a Region 2 showdown on Monday. Maplewood gave Cambridge’s its only region loss this season.
Maplewood (55)
Koelle 8 0-0 16, Thomas 6 0-0 15, M. O’Hara 3 0-0 6, S. O’Hara 2 0-0 4, Means 1 2-2 4, Banik 2 0-0 4, Eimer 1 0-0 3, Vergona 0 1-2 1, Varndell 0 1-2 1.
Totals 23 6-11 55.
Youngsville (9)
Robinault 2 1-2 5, VanGuilder 1 2-4 4.
Totals 6 3-6 9.
Maplewood;16;18;14;6;—;55
Youngsville;1;3;3;2;—;9
3-point goals: Maplewood — Eimer, Thomas.
Records: Maplewood 13-4, 7-0 Region 2; Youngsville 3-13, 1-6 Region 2.
