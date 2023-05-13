RUSSELL — The Saegertown baseball team, led by Henry Shaffer, crushed Eisenhower on the road 22-5 in Region 3 play Friday.
The Panthers were off to the races in the first inning, scoring nine.
Eisenhower managed five runs through five innings, but trailed 14-5 heading into the sixth inning, when Saegertown added eight more runs.
Shaffer, a Penn State Behrend commit, had five of Saegertown's 17 hits. He had six RBIs, three doubles and two singles.
Luke Young got the W on the plate allowing just three hits in as many innings. Everett Gardner threw three innings in relief.
The Panthers are now 14-2 overall and 12-1 in conference play. They will play Iroquois on Monday at 4 p.m. at home.
Saegertown (22)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 5-3-4-1, Young 4-2-1-0, H. Shaffer 5-4-5-6, Zirkle 3-2-2-1, Wilkinson 1-2-0-0, W. Shaffer 4-1-0-2, Crawford 1-1-0-0, Joe Grundy 4-3-1-1, Manning 3-1-1-1, Shaw 1-1-1-0, Jordan 4-1-1-2, Jon Grundy 5-1-1-2. Totals 40-22-17-16
Eisenhower (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jakbczak 2-0-0-0, Palmieri 3-2-0-0, Childs 2-1-1-0, Hunt 3-1-1-1, Kellogg 1-1-1-1, Nichols 2-0-1-2, Jensen 3-0-0-0, Wynn 3-0-0-0, Casey 3-0-0-0. Totals 22-5-4-4.
Saegertown 912 118 x — 22 17 3
Eisenhower 203 000 x — 5 4 7
BATTING
2B: S — Shaffer 3, Jon Grundy, Manning; E — Hunt.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Young WP 3.0-3-5-0-4-1, Gardner 3.0-1-0-0-0-4; E — Childs LP 1.0-7-9-3-0-0, Palmieri 4.0-5-5-3-1-0, Wynn 1.0-5-8-3-3-1.
Records: Saegertown 14-2; Eisenhower 3-11.
