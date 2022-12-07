TITUSVILLE — The Saegertown boys basketball team lost a non-region battle to Titusville 86-79 at Titusville High School on Tuesday.
Titusville made 12 3-pointers to help the Rockets outscore Saegertown in three of the four quarters. Saegertown trailed by four points entering the final quarter and was outscored 21-18 over the final eight minutes.
Junior guard Collin Jones led the Panthers with 22 points and was 9-10 at the free throw line. Brady Greco made five 3-pointers as part of his 21 points and Henry Shaffer scored 19.
Saegertown is 2-1 on the season and will host Rocky Grove on Friday in its home opener.
Saegertown (79)
Jones 6 9-10 22, Greco 8 0-0 21, Shaffer 7 5-7 19, Zirkle 4 1-2 9, Yoder 2 1-2 5, Grundy 1 1-2 3. Totals 28 17-23 79.
Titusville (86)
Perez 10 4-5 27, Colon 8 4-8 23, Wheeling 7 4-6 20, Fratus 4 2-4 13, Neely 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 14-23 86.
Saegertown;15;19;27;18;—;79
Titusville;18;24;23;21;—;86
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 5, Jones; Titusville — Perez 3, Colon 3, Fratus 3, Wheeling 2, Neely.
Records: Saegertown 2-1, 0-0 Region 3; Titusville 2-1, 0-0 Region 6.
Tigers earn first win
ERIE — The Maplewood boys basketball team beat Iroquois 43-37 in a non-region contest at Iroquois High School on Tuesday.
Despite trailing 10-5 after the first quarter and 18-17 at halftime, the Tigers rallied to outscore the Braves 25-19 over the final 16 minutes.
Senior Cole Doolittle led the team with 13 points. Isaac Williams and Ethan Peterson added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Maplewood is 1-2 overall this season and will play at Conneaut next Tuesday.
Maplewood (43)
Doolittle 6 1-1 13, E. Peterson 3 2-2 11, Williams 4 3-3 12, Woge 1 1-2 4, C. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Beuchat 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 7-10 43.
Iroquois (37)
Burkhardt 6 4-9 19, Lucas 3 1-2 7, Burroughs 3 0-0 6, Brieger 2 0-0 4, Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 6-13 37.
Maplewood;5;12;10;15;—;43
Iroquois;10;8;10;9;—;37
3-point goals: Maplewood — E. Peterson 3, Woge, Williams; Burkhardt.
Records: Maplewood 1-2, 0-0 Region 3; Iroquois 1-2, 0-0 Region 4.
Chargers move to 3-0
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team beat Venango Catholic 66-31 on Tuesday at home to move to 3-0 on the season.
The Chargers led 20-4 after the first quarter and 44-10 at halftime.
Jay Hemlock scored 20 points and Aaron Hoegerl added 13. The team combined for 10 3-pointers. Hemlock made four, Hoegerl made three, Allen Miller, Nathan Frano and Cole Keyser each made one.
Crawford Christian will host Lakeview on Monday.
Crawford Christian (66)
Hemlock 8 0-0 20, Hoegrel 5 0-0 13, Frano 4 0-0 9, Keyser 4 0-0 9, Pugliese 3 1-1 7, Miller 2 1-2 6, Mook 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 2-3 66.
Venango Catholic (31)
Henry 6 3-3 15, Ky. Bickner 2 0-0 4, Ko. Bickner 2 0-2 4, Owen C. 2 1-3 5, Christian K. 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-8 31.
Crawford;20;24;8;14;—;66
Venango;4;6;12;9;—;31
3-point goals: Crawford Christian — Hemlock 4, Hoegrel 3, Frano, Miller, Keyser; Venango Catholic — Henry.
Chargers notch road win
NILES, Ohio — The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team beat Victory Christian 44-38 at Victory Christian School on Tuesday.
The Chargers trailed 14-9 after the first quarter but rallied to lead 22-18 at halftime. After a narrow 29-27 lead entering the final quarter, Crawford Christian pulled away in the fourth.
Gracie Oakes led the Chargers with 28 points and was 7-11 at the free throw line.
Crawford Christian Academy is 1-2 this season. The Chargers will be back in action on Dec. 16 to host Harvest Baptist.
Crawford Christian (44)
Oakes 10 7-11 28, Epps 2 2-4 6, Walton 2 0-0 4, Dillaman 2 0-0 4, Frantz 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-15 44.
Victory Christian (38)
Caster 4 6-13 14, Knepper 5 1-2 11, Bahn 1 0-0 2, Cavin 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 11-21 38.
Crawford;9;13;7;15;—;44
Victory;14;4;9;11;—;38
3-point goals: Crawford Christian — Oakes; Victory Christian — Dichl.
