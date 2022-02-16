RUSSELL — The Saegertown boys basketball team broke its seven-game streak with a 43-40 loss against Eisenhower on Tuesday.
Each team opened slow and Ike led 8-6 after one. After another tight quarter in which Eisenhower led by one at halftime, Ike outscored Saegertown by five in the third quarter. They road the lead and held on to win by three.
Jaden Wilkins led Saegertown with 15 points. Brady Greco and Isaac Johnson added nine and eight, respectively.
Saegertown is now 16-5 overall and 11-2 in Region 2 action. The Panthers will conclude the regular season on Friday at home against Cochranton.
Spa takes down Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team defeated Region 2 foe Youngsville 57-30 on Tuesday. With the win, the Blue Devils move to 10-3 in region competition and 12-7 overall.
After only being up 17-11 after the first quarter, the Blue Devils started to pull away after posting an 18-6 advantage in the second quarter to go up 35-17 heading into halftime. The Blue Devils followed that up with an 18-2 third quarter to make it 53-19 heading into the final eight minutes.
Hunter Spaid led the Blue Devils with 13 points to go along with four three-pointers. Ethan Counasse added 10 points.
Cambridge Springs will return to action tonight at home against non-region opponent Brookville at 7 p.m.