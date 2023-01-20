SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls basketball team beat Grove City 48-45 in a non-region game on Thursday at Steve Scott Gymnasium.
The game was close the whole way. The Panthers led by two entering the final quarter and outscored the Eagles 18-17 in the final eight minutes to come out of top.
Maggie Triola led Saegertown with 15 points. Hailee Gregor and Lindsey Greco each added 12 points. Lyndzee Amory scored nine.
Saegertown is 8-7 overall and will host Cambridge Springs on Monday in a Region 2 matchup.
Grove City (45)
Como 9 2-2 21, Callahan 5 0-0 13, Gamble 3 3-4 9, Wise 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 5-6 45.
Saegertown (48)
Triola 5 5-8 15, Gregor 4 4-5 12, Greco 5 2-4 12, Amory 4 1-4 9.
Totals 18 12-21 48.
Grove City;8;12;8;17;—;45
Saegertown;15;9;6;18;—;48
3-point goals: Grove City — Callahan 2, Como.
Records: Grove City — 7-6, 3-2 Region 4; Saegertown 8-7, 3-2, Region 2.
Lady Bulldogs beat Beavers 37-33
The Meadville girls basketball team beat Corry 37-33 in a Region 5 matchup on Thursday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
Sophomore Marlaya McCoy led the team with 10 points while senior captain Alex Gallagher added nine.
Meadville is 5-8 overall and 1-1 in region play. The Bulldogs will play at Franklin on Thursday.
Corry (33)
Elchynski 7 2-3 20, Albers 2 0-0 6, Hasbrouck 1 1-2 3, Porter 1 0-3 2, Burlew 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-2 0.
Totals 11 3-10 33.
Meadville (437
McCoy 4 2-6 10, Gallagher 4 0-2 9, Chambers 3 1-2 7, Puleio 1 2-2 4, Ashton 1 2-4 4, Burchard 1 0-0 3.
Totals 14 7-16 37.
Corry;7;8;12;6;—;33
Meadville;11;7;6;13;—;37
3-point goals: Corry — Elchynski 4, Albers 2; Meadville — Burchard, Gallagher.
Records: Corry —3-9, 0-2 Region 5; Meadville 5-8, 1-1, Region 5.
Eagles’ rally falls short
FRANKLIN — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost to Franklin 55-53 in a Region 5 battle at Franklin High School on Thursday.
Conneaut trailed 44-36 after three quarters. The Eagles outscored Franklin 17-9 in the final eight minutes, but fell short of a comeback.
Hannah Brady led Conneaut with 20 points. Courtney Perrye and Carly Perrye added 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Eliza Harrington grabbed seven rebounds and two steals. Carly Perrye snagged seven rebounds.
Conneaut is 1-1 in the region and 8-5 overall. The Eagles will play at Corry on Monday.
Conneaut (53)
Brady 8 4-5 20, Co. Perrye 5 7-9 18, Ca. Perrye 3 4-8 10, Crabb 2 0-0 4, Detelich 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 15-22 53.
Franklin (55)
M. Blum 6 4-6, 16, J. Blum 4 4-7 13, Adams 2 1-2 7, LaJeunesse 0 0-2 0, Hicks 3 2-3 8, Stevens 0 1-2 1.
Totals 23 12-23 55.
Conneaut;18;12;6;17;—;53
Franklin;8;17;19;9;—;55
3-point goals: Conneaut— Co. Perrye; Franklin — Adams 2, J. Blum.
Records: Conneaut — 8-5, 1-1 Region 5; Franklin 7-7, 1-1 Region 5.
Blue Devils swamp Bears
UNION CITY — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat Union City 52-27 in a Region 2 tilt at Union City High School on Thursday.
Cambridge was led by Hailee Rodgers with 17 points. Makenzie Yanc tallied 12 points, six steals, four assists, three rebounds and one block. Finley Rauscher and Jordyn Wheeler each grabbed seven rebounds.
Cambridge Springs is 11-3 overall and 4-1 in the region. The Blue Devils will play at Saegertown on Monday.
Union City (27)
Messenger 2 3-7 7, Reynolds 2 1-2 6, VanTassel 3 0-0 6, Hayley 1 1-2 3, Chapman 1 0-0 2, Wienczkowski 0 2-2 2, McGuire 0 1-2 1, Brenne 0 0-2 0.
Totals 9 8-17 27.
Cambridge Springs (52)
Rodgers 4 6-8 17, Yanc 6 0-4 12, Rauscher 4 2-7 10, Wheeler 4 1-2 9, Cole 1 0-0 2, Leandro 1 0-0 2.
Totals 20 9-21 52.
Union City;8;8;5;6;—;27
Cambridge Springs;10;12;17;13;—;52
3-point goals: Union City — Reynolds; Cambridge Springs — Rodgers 3.
Records: Union City — 6-7, 2-3 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 11-3, 4-1 Region 2.
Meadville wins at Hempfield
GREENSBURG — The Meadville hockey team beat Hempfield 7-4 on Thursday night at Hempfield High School to earn a league win.
Sam Engels, Trevor Kessler and Rocco Tartaglione each had two goals. Ben Hilson had one goal. Tartaglione added four assists. In goal, Sam Coppola recorded 36 saves on 40 shots.
“Ben had the prettiest goal of the night on a beautiful feed from Rocco,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “Sam was outstanding in the net.”
Meadville is 3-11-1 in PIHL play and 7-23-1 overall. The Bulldogs will play at Bethel Park on Sunday at 8 p.m. for the annual Blackdog Cup.
“We’ve lost the last two, so hopefully we can win and bring the trophy home,” Plunkett said.
Bulldogs take down Trojans
The Meadville wrestling team beat McDowell 39-30 in a dual meet on Wednesday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
The match opened at 121 pounds and the Bulldogs started hot. Caleb Anderson pinned Jayden Snyder in 1 minute and 35 seconds.
Meadville earned a forfeit at 127 before Alex Kinder pinned Jaxon Geally in 1:54. Freshman Jacoby Thompson won a 3-1 decision at 139 to give his team a 21-0 lead in the match.
At 145, McDowell’s Lucas Kurelowech won a 10-8 decision before Brighton Anderson pinned his opponent at 152. The Trojans won at 160, 172, 215 and 285. Meadville’s Ty Tidball won via fall at 189 pounds.
Ben Fuller pinned his foe at 107 and McDowell won the final bout of the night at 114 via forfeit.
Meadville is 7-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 5 action. The Bulldogs will compete at the Bison Duals at Clearfield on Saturday.
Panthers tackle Tigers
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Saegertown wrestling team beat Maplewood 57-10 in a Region 3 meet on Wednesday at Maplewood High School.
Five matches were won by Saegertown with a forfeit and there was no match at 121.
For Maplewood, Chase Blake won a 16-1 technical fall at 127 against Travis Huya and Michael Wickstrom won a 15-0 technical fall at 133 against Nick Craig.
Saegertown’s Nolan Hughes pinned Dakotah Crum in 48 seconds at 139 pounds. Carter Stewart, Garrick Jordan and Gabriel Jordan won at 152, 160 and 172 pounds, respectively.
Logan Corner pinned Koby Willison in 57 seconds at 285.
Saegertown is 8-5 overall and 5-1 in region action. The Tigers will compete at the Bison Duals in Clearfield on Saturday.
Maplewood is 0-8 overall and 0-4 in the region. The Tigers will travel to Conneaut on Monday for a dual meet.
Eagles pin Knights
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut wrestling team beat Franklin 39-30 in a Region 2 meet on Wednesday.
Conneaut won four bouts via fall and one with a decision. At 152, Logan Groover pinned Logan Gavin in 3:15. Fellow Eagle Collin Hearn followed with a pin in 50 seconds at 160.
Franklin battled back with consecutive pins before Jake Dygert won a 4-2 decision at 215. Isaiah Gilchrist pinned Trenan Smith in 20 seconds at 285.
Hunter Gould pinned Dallas Ross in 1:26 at 127 pounds.
Conneaut wrestlers that won via forfeit were Daylee Watson (107) and Mitchell Blood (145).
Conneaut is 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the region. The Eagles will host Maplewood on Monday.
Cochranton falls to Commodore Perry
PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Cochranton wrestling team lost to Commodore Perry 59-10 in a dual meet on Wednesday at Commodore Perry High School.
The Cardinals won at 107 and 139 pounds. At 107, Kyle Lantz pinned Cole Geibel in 1:16. Blake Foulk earned a 15-5 major decision at 139.
Cochranton is 2-3 overall and 1-3 in Region 2 action. The Cards will wrestle in the Mercer VFW tournament on today and Saturday.
Huskies beat Blue Devils
HARBOR CREEK — The Cambridge Springs wrestling team lost to Harbor Creek 41-28 in a non-region dual meet on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils earned wins at 139 and 145. Preston Gorton pinned Dylan Amboyer in 1:36 and Brody Beck won a 10-2 major decision at 145.
At 160, James Sherman pinned Joe Seth in 5:34 for Cambridge’s second pin of the match.
Cambridge won forfeits at 114 and 127 pounds while the Huskies won forfeits at 152, 172, 189, 215 and 285.
The Blue Devils are 1-5 overall and 1-4 in Region 2. Cambridge will compete at the Mercer VFW Tournament on today and Saturday.
Crawford Christian boys win at home
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team beat Christian Life Academy 52-45 on Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church.
Crawford Christian led 28-27 at halftime but used a big third quarter to get ahead of Christian Life.
Nathan Frano led all scorers with 26 points, inluding four 3-pointers. Jay Hemlock and Allen Miller added 10 and eight points, respectively.
Crawford Christian will host Bethel Christian School today.
CLA (45)
Sorensen 7 0-0 15, LeGaullen 4 2-4 14, Koleson 3 1-4 7, Swoyer 2 1-2 5, Mourachian 2 0-2 4.
Totals 18 4-12 45.
CCA (52)
Frano 11 0-0 26, Hemlock 3 4-4 10, Miller 3 1-2 8, Hoegerl 3 0-0 6, Nicolls 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 5-6 52.
CLA;11;16;7;11;—;45
CCA;15;13;14;10;—;52
3-point goals: CLA — LeGaullen 4, Sorensen; CCA — Frano 4, Miller.
