PERRY TOWNSHIP — Six local high school cross country teams competed at the Commodore Perry Invitational on Saturday. The top finisher was the Saegertown boys team, which placed sixth at the meet.
Senior Sam Hetrick was the Panthers’ top finisher in sixth place with a time of 17 minutes and 41 seconds. Also for Saegertown was Michael DeJohn at 19:07 (34th) and Eddie Hazelet at 19:14 (36th).
Cochranton placed eighth at the invitational and had three runners in the top 32. Kyler Woolstrum placed fourth overall (17:38) while Chase Miller was 15th (18:17) and Landon Homa was 32nd (19:05).
Cambridge Springs was twelfth. The team’s best racer was Nick Finck in 48th (19:25). Meadville placed thirteenth with Max Dillaman finishing third overall (17:21). Conneaut was 21st and Maplewood was 23rd. The top finishers for the Eagles and Tigers was Daniel Hunter (66th) and Lincoln Kier (30th), respectively.
In the girls race, Meadville finished eighth with two top-10 placeholders. Freshman Megan Puleio was third (21:06) and Camryn Guffey was 10th (22:09).
Conneaut finished twelfth as sophomore Keira Smeltzer was the Eagles’ top placer in 19th (22:47). Saegertown was 13th and Camryn Harakal finished 17th (23:33). Cambridge Springs placed 17th and its top racer was Audrey Bullock in 58th (24:57).
Cochranton and Maplewood competed with incomplete teams. The top finisher for the Cardinals was Abby Knapka in 94th (26:26) and the top runner for the Tigers was Shauna Pillar in 42th (23:47).
Chargers win 5-2
ERIE — The Crawford Christian Academy Chargers beat Erie First Academy 5-2 on Saturday.
CCA scored five first half goals and led 5-1 at the half way point. Dan Tyson scored twice while Ben Wise, Cali Lewis and Hannah Mattocks each scored one. Ethan Mattocks, Lance Flint, Nate Bethune and Wise each had one assist.
“We dad several players missing due to injuries, illness and absence so we had to shuffle the lineup,” head coach Steven Mattocks said. “Several of the reserves saw significant playing time and did well. They gained some valuable experience and allowed some starters to rest.”
Crawford Christian Academy is now 4-3 and will play again today at home versus Grove City Christian Academy.
Lady Bulldogs take 12th at Downing
ERIE — The Meadville girls golf team placed 12th at a two-day invational at Downing Golf Course.
Kelsi Hefner shot a 90 and a 94 for a 184. Brooke Hart recorded a 197 and Kennedy Gunn a 208.
