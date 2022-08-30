VENANGO TOWNSHIP — Saegertown won a Region 3 mega match at Scenic Heights Golf Course on Monday via a tiebreaker.
The top four golfers for Saegertown and Cambridge Springs tied at 340 points. The fifth golfer’s score provided a tiebreaker in favor of Saegertown.
For the Panthers, Joe Grundy led the way (80), followed by Hank Shaffer (85), Jon Grundy (86) and Ryder Bailey (86). Wyatt Zirkle shot an 89 and was the tiebreaker.
Cambridge Springs’ Brady Campbell carded a 73, which was a match-best score. Also scoring for the Blue Devils was Josh Reisenauer (80), Gunnar Gage (93) and Brewster Brown (93). Ian Anderson was the tiebreaker with a 97.
Union City was third (349). Josh James fired a 75 to pace the Bears.
Maplewood placed fourth at the match. Dylan Dewey shot a 95 to lead the way. Rounding out the scoring was Rachel Brunot (103), Avery Palotas (109) and Garrett Dewey (107).
Each school will compete at the Corry Invitational on Thursday.
Lady ’Dogs see improvement at match
ERIE — Two Meadville girls golfers carded personal bests in a Region 3 mega match at J.C. Martin Golf Course on Monday.
Kelsi Hefner (37) and Kennedy Gunn (46) both scored a new low score for the Lady Bulldogs. Hefner led the team while Gunn and Brooke Hart (46) rounded out the scoring for Meadville (129).
Meadville placed third in the mega match. McDowell won the event (121) and Erie High School took second (127). Erie’s Elizabeth D’Andrea shot the lowest overall score (37).
After three mega matches, McDowell has nine points, Erie has six and Meadville has three.
The Meadville girls golf team will be back in action on Sept. 6 for a region mega match.
CCA blanks Commodore Perry 5-0
SHEAKLEYVILLE — Crawford Christian Academy beat Commodore Perry 5-0 in a boys soccer game on Monday.
Ben Wise, Dan Tyson and Ethan Mattocks scored goals in the first half to give the team a 3-0 lead at the midway point. Wise and Gracie Oakes added second-half goals. Hannah Mattocks had three assists and Wise had two.
The Chargers outshot Commodore Perry 18-7.
In net, Kaden Zehre had five saves in his first start.
“It was a solid showing from our starters,” head coach Steven Mattocks said. “The early lead gave us a chance to give the underclassmen and newcomers some playing experience.”
Crawford Christian Academy will play again on Friday at Heritage Christian in Cleveland, Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.