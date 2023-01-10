UNION CITY — The Saegertown girls basketball team beat Union City 44-41 in a road Region 2 matchup on Monday.
Sophomore Lindsey Greco led all scorers with 19 points and was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Hailee Gregor scored 15 points and Lyndzee Amory added five.
Saegertown is 7-6 overall and 3-1 in region action. The Panthers will host Maplewood on Thurday.
Saegertown (44)
Greco 5 6-6 19, Gregor 5 5-8 15, Triola 1 3-4 5, Amory 2 1-3 5.
Totals 13 15-21 44.
Union City (41)
VanTassel 7 3-10 17, Reynolds 3 0-0 9, Brenner 1 2-2 4, Hopson 2 0-0 4, Higley 1 1-2 3, Hunter 1 0-2 2, Wienezkowski 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 6-16 41.
Saegertown;7;10;14;14;—;44
Union City;12;9;8;12;—;41
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 3; Union City — Reynolds 3.
Records: Saegertown 7-6, 3-1 Region 2; Union City — 4-6, 1-2 Region 2.
Blue Devils win big
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cambridge Spring girls basketball team beat Region 2 foe Youngsville 66-23 at Youngsville High School on Monday.
Four Blue Devils finished in double digits. Hailee Rodgers led the way with 15. Makenzie Yanc, Finley Rauscher and Jordyn Wheeler scored 14, 11 and 10, respectively.
Cambridge Springs is 2-1 in region action and 9-3 overall. The Blue Devils will host Cochranton on Thurday.
Cambridge Springs (66)
Rodgers 7 0-1 15, Yanc 6 2-5 14, Rauscher 5 0-1 11, Wheeler 5 0-2 10, Zilhaver 2 4-5 8, Cole 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Crawford 1 0-0-0 2.
Totals 29 6-13 66.
Youngsville (23)
Rosenauff 2 4-4 8, Darling 3 0-1 7, Peterson 1 0-2 3, May 1 0-0 3, Walton 1 0-0 2.
Totals 8 4-7 23.
Cambridge Springs;26;17;16;7;—;66
Youngsville;2;8;2;11;—;23
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Rodgers, Rauscher; Youngsville Peterson, Darling, May.
Records: Cambridge Springs 9-3, 2-1 Region 2; Youngsville — 2-9, 0-3 Region 2.
Maplewood win at Rocky Grove
ROCKY GROVE — The Maplewood girls basketball team beat Rocky Grove 52-9 in a Region 2 game at Rocky Grove on Monday.
Rhaelynn Koelle paced the Tigers with 10 points. Nine different players scored for Maplewood.
Maplewood is 9-3 overall and will play at Saegertown on Thursday.
Maplewood (52)
Koelle 5 0-0 10, Eimer 4 0-0 8, Means 3 2-2 8, M. O'Hara 3 0-0 6, S. O'Hara 1 2-2 5, Banik 1 2-2 5, Thomas 1 2-2 4, Kelly 1 0-0 2, Vergona 1 0-2 2.
Totals 21 8-10 52.
Rocky Grove (9)
Montgomery 2 2-4 6, Konetsky 1 0-0 3.
Totals 3 2-4 9.
Maplewood;14;20;8;10;—;52
Rocky Grove;0;4;5;0;—;9
3-point goals: Maplewood — Banik, S. O'Hara; Rocky Grove — Konestsky.
Records: Maplewood 9-3, 4-0 Region 2; Rocky Grove — 0-12, 0-4 Region 2.
CCA defends home court
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team beat Portersville Christian 55-39 on Monday at home.
Crawford Christian outscored Portersville Christian 17-2 in the first quarter and never looked back.
Jay Hemlock led all scorers with 21 points. Allen Miller scored 13 points, which included three 3-pointers.
Crawford Christian Academy will play Tidioute Charter on Friday.
Portersville Christian (39)
Delathe 5 0-0 10, Taddy 3 0-0 8, Anning 2 2-3 6, Rhoden 3 0-0 6, Tresky 1 1-2 3, Spiker 1 0-0 2, Protas 1 0-0 2, Charles 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 3-5 39.
Crawford Christian (55)
Hemlock 9 3-4 21, Miller 5 0-1 13, Mattocks 4 0-0 8, Hoegerl 3 1-2 7, Keyser 2 0-0 4, Nicols 0 2-2 2.
Totals 23 6-8 59.
Portersville Christian;2;10;13;14;—;39
Crawford Christian;17;12;12;14;—;55
3-point goals: Portersville Christian — Taddy 2; Crawford Christian — Miller 3.
Bulldogs lose road game
JEFFERSON HILLS — The Meadville hockey team lost to Thomas Jefferson 4-2 in a PIHL game on Monday.
The Bulldogs led 2-1 but Thomas Jefferson added two late goals in the third period to take a 3-2 led. The Jaguars scored a fourth goal in the final period.
"It was one of our better efforts this year. Sam Coppola really kept us in the game. He was outstanding," Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. "On the power play we moved the puck around better than we have all season. That was encouraging."
Preston Phillis and Zach Schepner each scored for Meadville. Coppola saved 47 of 51 shots.
Meadville will host the Bulldog Invitational this weekend.
