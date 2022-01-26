COCHRANTON — The Saegertown Panthers overcame a slow start to beat Cochranton 62-52 in a Region 2 game at The Bird Cage on Tuesday.
Cochranton got off to a hot start and held a 15-8 lead after the first quarter, but Saegertown responded with a 20-point second quarter. The Panthers held a slim 28-25 lead at halftime.
The Cardinals outscored Saegertown in the the third quarter and was down one entering the final quarter, but again, Saegertown exploded for 20 points in a quarter to close the game out.
Saegertown's Brady Greco led all scorers with 22 points, which included four 3-pointers. Jaden Wilkins added 18 and Henry Shaffer scored 13.
For Cochranton, Chase Miller paced the team with 17 points. Jaiben Walker, in his first game action since Dec. 15, added 11 points for the Red Birds.
Saegertown is 10-4 overall and 5-1 in Region 2 play. The Panthers play at the Devils Den for a rematch against Cambridge Springs. The Blue Devils bested Saegertown 45-41 earlier this season.
"We had a rough first quarter, but we made some adjustments and turned it around. We hit some clutch shots in some big moments," Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. "We have a big matchup on Friday that we're really looking forward to."
Cochranton is on a five-game slide and dropped to 4-10 overall and 2-4 in the region. The Cardinals play again on Friday when they host Maplewood for a region bout.
Saegertown (62)
Greco 8 2-3 22, Wilkins 7 4-7 18, Shaffer 5 2-5 13, Balog 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 1-2 3.
Totals 24 9-18 62.
Cochranton (52)
C. Miller 6 5-8 17, Walker 3 4-6 11, Carroll 3 1-1 8, Homa 2 1-2 7, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Domhoff 1 0-0 3, Barzak 1 0-2 2.
Totals 18 11-19 52.
Saegertown;8;20;14;20;—;62
Cochranton;15;10;16;11;—;52
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco 4, Shaffer; Cochranton — Homa 2, Walker, Carroll, Domhoff.
Records: Saegertown 10-4, 5-1 Region 2; Cochranton 4-10, 2-4 Region 2.
Blue Devils beat Bears
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team was in control throughout a 55-37 Region 2 win against Union City at The Devils Den on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils held a dominating 28-15 lead at the halfway mark and cruised to a win.
Senior Nathan Held posted a double-double with 14 points and ten rebounds. Junior Josh Reisenauer led all scorers with 15 points. Parker Schmidt was just shy of a double-double of his own with nine points and eight rebounds.
With the win, Cambridge stayed perfect in region action at 7-0. The Devils face Saegertown on Friday at home for a big region matchup.
Union City (37)
Drayer 6 0-0 13, Bennett 4 3-4 11, Post 1 3-4 5, Shaffer 1 3-4 5, Desimmone 1 0-0 3.
Totals 13 9-12 37.
Cambridge Springs (55)
Reisenauer 4 7-8 15, Held 5 3-4 14, Schmidt 4 1-2 9, Spaid 2 0-0 6, Counasse 1 3-4 6, Mumford 1 0-0 2, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Riley 0 1-2 1.
Totals 18 15-20 55.
Union City;8;7;15;7;—;37
Cambridge Springs;13;15;14;13;—;55
3-point goals: Union City — Drayer, Desimone; Cambridge Springs — Spaid 2, Held, Counasse.
Records: Union City 6-8, 4-3 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 9-4, 7-0 Region 2.
Tigers lose to Ike
RUSSELL — The Maplewood boys basketball team lost a Region 2 matchup to Eisenhower 61-41 on Tuesday.
The Knights controlled the game from the tip after going out to a 18-6 after the first quarter. The Knights then outscored the Tigers 21-9 after the second quarter to go up 39-15. The Tigers outscored the Knights 26-18 during the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Knights.
Logan Kennedy and Luke Sleeman scored 12 points apiece to lead the Tigers. Kennedy and Sleeman accounted for more than half of the Tigers' total points.
Maplewood will seek to get back on track on Friday against Region 2 foe Cochranton at 7:30 p.m. at the Bird Cage.
MAPLEWOOD (41)
Beuchat 1 0-0 2, Burns 2 0-0 4, Kennedy 6 0-4 12, Burk 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 0-0 0, Palmiero 2 1-2 3, Sleeman 6 0-0 12, Woge 0 0-0 0, Doolittle 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 3-8 41.
EISENHOWER (61)
Darling 2 0-0 5, Black 5 1-1 11, Wonderling 1 0-0 2, Venman 0 2-4 2, Palmieri 0 0-0 0, Lundmark 0 0-0 0, Bunk 5 2-2 13, Hunt 6 0-0 14, Lookenhouse 6 1-1 13, Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 6-8 61.
Maplewood;6;9;16;10;—;41
Eisenhower;18;21;11;7;—;61
3-point goals: Eisenhower — Hunt 2, Bunk, Darling.
Records: Maplewood 4-11, 2-4 Region 2; Eisenhower 7-7, 4-2 Region 2.
Eagles lose close one to Titusville
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys basketball team lost a Region 5 match to Titusville 58-55 on Tuesday. While the Rockets earned their first win in Region 5, the Eagles are now 0-7 in region competition and 0-13 overall.
After a first quarter that saw the Rockets go up 12-11, the Eagles came back in the second quarter to outscore the Rockets 15-13 to go up by a point heading into the locker room. However, the Rockets outscored the Eagles 33-29 in the second half to take the victory.
Manny Perez and Andrew Wheeling led the Rockets with 15 points each. Isaiah Colon and Tyler Durstine scored 11 points apiece. Colon and Durstine also scored three three-pointers each.
Alex Nottingham and Rayge Michaud led the Eagles with 16 points each. The duo accounted for all three of the Eagles' shots from beyond the arc with Nottingham earning two.
Conneaut will host another region matchup with Oil City coming to town on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
TITUSVILLE (58)
Colon 4 0-0 11, Perez 4 5-6 15, Wheeling 6 3-6 15, Durstine 4 0-0 11, Knapp 1 2-2 4, Fratus 0 2-2 2, Neely 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-16 58.
CONNEAUT (55)
Perrye 4 0-0 8, Nottingham 5 4-4 16, Nicolls 0 0-0 0, Michaud 7 1-1 16, Richardson 3 0-4 6, Shelatz 2 0-0 4, Fuhrer 0 0-0 0, Welcheck 2 1-3 5. Totals 23 6-12 55.
Titusville;12;13;12;21;—;58
Conneaut;11;15;9;20;—;55
3-point goals: Titusville — Colon 3, Durstine 3, Perez 2; Conneaut — Nottingham 2, Michaud.
Records: Titusville 3-12, 1-6 Region 5; Conneaut 0-13, 0-7 Region 5.
Lady Eagles lose to Grove City
GROVE CITY — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost a 44-22 Region 5 game to Grove City on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles played only trailed by one point after the first quarter and seven at halftime, but fell behind big in the second half. Conneaut scored nine total points over the final two quarters.
Rylee Jones led Conneaut with six points. Sami Egli scored five point with five rebound and two steals. Jaelyn Blood and Jocelyn Denihan each scored four points for the Lady Eagles. Blood added four rebounds and two assists while Denihan recorded four rebounds and four blocks.
Conneaut is 5-7 overall and 2-4 in Region 5. The Lady Eagles are in action next on Monday to host Franklin for another region matchup.
Conneaut (22)
Jones 3 0-0 6, Egli 2 0-0 5, Blood 0 4-6 4, Denihan 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 0-0 2, E. Harrington 0 1-2 1..
Totals 8 5-80 22.
Grove City (44)
Coyo 6 4-4 19, Belber 4 0-1 10, Callahan 3 2-4 8, Perample 3 0-0 7.
Totals 16 6-9 44.
Conneaut;6;7;3;6;—;22
Grove City;7;13;13;11;—;44
3-point goals: Conneaut — Egli; Grove City — Coyo 3, Belber 2, Perample.
Records: Conneaut 5-7, 2-4 Region 5; Grove City 10-6, 5-1 Region 5.
Crawford Christian boys demolish Tidioute
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team outscored Tidioute Charter 36-7 in the first quarter and didn't look back en route to a 66-20 win on Tuesday.
Allen Miller led all scorers with 25 points, 20 of which came in the opening quarter. Jay Hemlock added 13 and Stuart Hochstetler scored seven.
Crawford Christian Academy is back in action on Friday in Levant, N.Y. to play Chautaqua Christian Academy.
Tidioute Charter (20)
Manning 2 0-0 5, A. Sabella 2 0-2 5, Buccado 2 1-3 5, T. Sabella 1 1-2 3, Kennedy 0 2-4 2, Anderson 0 0-2 0.
Totals 7 5-13 20.
Crawford Christian (66)
Miller 9 3-5 25, Hemlock 5 1-2 13, Hochstetler 3 0-0 7, Frano 3 0-0 6, Hoegerl 2 0-0 5, Keyser 2 0-0 4, Flint 1 0-0 2, Mattocks 1 0-0 2, Zehr 1 0-1 2.
Totals 27 4-8 66.
Tidioute Charter;7;4;5;4;—;20
CCA;36;11;12;6;—;66
3-point goals: Tidioute Charter — Manning, A. Sabella; CCA — Miller 3, Hemlock 2, Hochstetler.
CCA girls fall to Tidioute
The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team lost to Tidioute Charter 39-20 on Tuesday.
Crawford Christian kept up with Tidioute and trailed 15-21 at halftime, but Tidioute's larger roster size outlasted CCA. CCA only scored five points in the second half.
Abryanna Epps paced CCA with 10 points. Taylor Frantz added seven, which included one 3-pointer.
The team plays Chautaqua Christian Academy on Friday in Levant, N.Y.
Tidioute Charter (39)
A. Sabella 7 0-0 15, Fors 4 0-0 8, Barnes 1 2-4 4, Curtin 2 0-0 4, Drakenbrad 2 0-2 4, L. Sabella 1 0-0 2, Nuttal 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-2 0.
Totals 17 2-8 39.
Crawford Christian (20)
Epps 4 2-4 10, Frantz 3 0-0 7, Numer 1 0-0 2, Zurcher 0 1-2 1.
Totals 8 3-11 20.
CCA;5;10;4;1;—;20
Tidioute Charter;10;11;12;6;—;39
3-point goals: Tidioute Charter — A. Sabella; CCA — Frantz.