CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Saegertown volleyball team beat Cambridge Springs 3-1 (26-24, 25-17, 25-27, 25-15) at Cambridge Springs High School on Thursday.
Collin Jones led the Panthers with 14 kills. Quincy Zook and Sam Draa added 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Brady Greco dished 39 assists and Sam Hetrick led the defense with 23 digs.
For Cambridge, Josh Reisenauer led the offense with 12 kills and added two blocks. Parker Schmidt tallied six kills with three blocks and Kaiden Boozer had four kills and four blocks. Brady Campbell added 24 assists and three blocks.
Saegertown is 1-1 and will compete at the Northeastern Tournament today. Cambridge is 0-1 and will compete at the Seneca Valley Tournament.
Bulldogs roll Tigers in opener
Preston Phillis scored four goals to lead Meadville to a season-opening 11-4 win over Fairview in District 10 lacrosse Friday at Bender Field.
Gino Giliberto added three goals for the Bulldogs (1-0).
Logan Shaw and Ben Hilson each added two goals. Phillis’ first goal tied the game at one with 17 seconds left in the first period and sparked an eight-goal run that put the Bulldogs up 8-1.
Zach Travis made 12 saves for the win. Robert Mahoney had a team-high six assists, while Lee Jordan led Meadville with seven ground balls. Matt Skornick added six ground balls. Stephon Taylor won 80 percent of his 15 faceoffs.
Fairview won the junior varsity game, 7-3.
Conneaut drops road game
HERMITAGE — The Conneaut baseball team lost to Hickory 5-3 in a Region 2 game on Thursday.
Conneaut led for most of the game, but the Hornets scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good. The Eagles went three up, three down in the top of the seventh inning.
Dan Bartholomew, Ashton Headley, Ryan Herr, Ethan Stright and Gavin White each had a hit for Conneaut.
The Eagles are 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the region. Conneaut is scheduled to host Girard on Monday.
