WATERFORD — Meadville freshman Megan Puleio won two individual events, helped one relay team win and another relay place second at the Fort LeBoeuf Invitational on Saturday.
Puleio won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute and 0.78 seconds. She also won the 800-meter run (2:26.69) and helped the 4x800-meter relay win (10:36.84). The relay won by about 16 seconds and consisted of Puleio, Camryn Guffey, Abbby Knapka and Maria Megill-Herrera.
The girls 4x400-meter relay of Savannah Runyam, Jessie Aitken, Puleio and Guffey placed second (4:30.31).
Megill-Herrera also finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run. Guffey placed third in the 800 (2:31.36).
Another top-eight place winner was junior Payton Costello. She placed second in the discus with a toss of 91-feet and 9-inches. In shot put, Mkenna Gerard was sixth (30-feet and 3-inches). In javelin, Alex Gallagher was seventh (89-feet and 1-inch) and Sydney Burchard was eighth (87-feet and 7-inches).
In the pole vault, Jordyn Bean and Tatum Gorney finished sixth and seventh, respectively, both with a height of 7-feet and 6-inches.
Senior Kayla Germanoski placed eighth in triple jump (32-feet and 8.5-inches).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Kennedy Gunn (17.85) and Marley Rodax (18.25) finished fourth and eighth, respectively. Rodax placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (53.35).
On the track, sophomore Marlaya McCoy finished second in the 100-meter dash (13.27). She also helped the 4x100-meter relay team finished fourth (52.80). Also on the relay was Gorney, Aitken and Burchard.
For the Meadville boys, Nic Williams won the 400 (50.51) and placed second in the 100 by 0.01 seconds (11.19).
Williams was also on the 4x100 relay that placed third (44.77) with Alex Kinder, Dontae Burnett and Khalon Simmons. The same foursome placed sixth in the 4x400 relay (3:52.76).
Simmons (20-feet and 10-inches) and Burnett (20-feet) placed fourth and sixth in the long jump, respectively. In the triple jump, Simmons finished third (42-feet and 2-inches) and Jordan Lawrence placed fourth (39-feet and 9.5-inches).
On the track, Kyler Woolstrum finished eighth in the 1,600 (5:02.27). Jalen Arnold placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.96).
Charlie Minor finished fourth in the pole vault (11-feet and 6-inches).
In the field, junior Justice Esser placed second in the discus (137-feet and 3-inches) and third in shot put (46-feet and 7-inches). In javelin, Tate Reichel finished fifth (136-feet).
Meadville will be back in action on Tuesday at Franklin for a dual meet.
Meadville shuts out Reynolds 10-0
The Meadville softball team beat Reynolds 10-0 in five innings in a non-region game on Saturday.
Meadville out-hit Reynolds 8-1 and had no errors to Reynolds’ five.
Kendall Mealy and Rylee Kregel were 2-3 for the Bulldogs. Lexie Carr and Katie Say each had a home run and Addy Kregel added a double.
In the circle, Say struck out six batters in four innings with one hit allowed.
Meadville is 4-3 overall and will host Titusville today in another non-region contest.
Reynolds (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Wade 3-0-0-0, Diefenderfer 2-0-0-0, Hillyer 2-0-0-0, Collins 2-0-1-0, Miller 0-0-0-0, C. McCurdy 2-0-0-0, A. McCurdy 2-0-0-0, Mohr 1-0-0-0, Krumpak 0-0-0-0, Snyder 2-0-0-0. Totals 16-0-1-0.
Meadville (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) A. Kregel 3-2-1-1, Ashton 3-1-1-1, Mealy 3-2-2-0, R. Kregel 3-1-2-2, Say 3-1-1-2, Carr 2-2-1-2, Reichel 3-0-0-0, Schleicher 2-1-0-0, Baker 2-0-0-0, Coppola 0-0-0-0. Totals 24-10-8-8.
Reynolds 000 0x x — 0 1 5
Meadville 402 31x x — 0 8 0
BATTING
2B: M — A. Kregel.
HR: M — Carr, Say.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) R — Diefenderfer LP 4-8-9-5-6-1, No. 16 0.0-0-1-0-0-0-0; M — Say WP 4-1-0-0-6-2, R. Kregel 1-0-0-0-1-1.
Records: Reynolds 4-4, Meadville 4-3.
Eagles beat Blue Devils
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Conneaut softball team rallied with three seventh-inning runs to beat Cambridge Springs 4-2 in a non-region game on Saturday.
Facing a 2-1 deficit, Conneaut’s Linda Shepard was intentionally walked to open the top of the seventh inning. Lainie Harrington singled before Kylie Shrock doubled to center field, which brought Shepard and Harrington home and gave the Eagles a 3-2 lead. A Jaidyn Jordan ground out brought Jill Mihoci home and pushed Conneaut ahead 4-2.
In the bottom of the seventh, Shepard, also the pitcher, forced Cambridge into a ground out with two runners on base to get the third out and give the Eagles the win.
Shepard struck out seven batters in a complete-game effort. She added a home run and was 3-3 at the plate.
For Cambridge, Kayla Crawford struck out 11 batters in seven innings.
Conneaut is 8-1 overall and is scheduled to host General McLane today in a Region 5 contest.
Cambridge Springs is 5-2 and scheduled to play at Rocky Grove on Thursday.
Conneaut (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 3-0-0-0, Cook 4-0-0-0, Shepard 2-3-2-1, Wise 3-0-1-0, L. Harrington 4-1-1-0, Shrock 4-0-1-2, Barabas 3-0-2-0, Jordan 4-0-1-1, Pelc 3-0-0-0. Totals 31-4-9-4.
Cambridge Springs (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 3-0-0-0, Boylan 4-0-0-0, Rodgers 4-1-2-0, Dunton 2-0-1-0, Eaglan 1-0-0-0, Simmons 3-0-0-0, Mosconi 3-1-2-1, Dragosavac 2-0-1-1, Newell 3-0-0-0, Crawford 4-0-2-1. Totals 29-2-8-3.
Conneaut 000 010 3 — 4 9 0
Cambridge Springs 000 011 0 — 2 8 2
BATTING
2B: C — Shrock; CS — Dunton, Dragosavac, Rodgers.
HR: C — Shepard
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Sheprd WP 7-8-3-3-7-2; CS — Crawford LP — 7-9-4-4-11-3.
Records: Conneaut 8-1, Cambridge Springs 5-2.
Late run gives Conneaut the win
FAIRVIEW — The Conneaut baseball team beat Fairview 5-4 in a non-region game on Saturday.
Fairview scored the tying run in the top of the seventh inning. In the bottom, Conneaut’s Dawson Thomas opened with a single. After a strikeout, Alex Nottingham singled, which sent Thomas to third base.
A balk by the Fairview pitcher advanced Thomas home and gave the Eagles the winning run.
Thomas was 3-4 with two runs scored in the game. Nottingham was 2-4.
On the mound, Wyatt Kornman struck out three batters in three innings and allowed one earned run. Dan Bartholomew struck out five batters in three innings.
Conneaut is 4-3 overall and will host Region 2 foe Oil City today.
Conneaut (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Herr 1-1-0-0, Headley 3-0-0-0, Herr 0-0-0-0, White 2-1-1-1, Klink 2-0-0-0, Roncaglione 2-1-0-0, Thomas 4-2-3-1, Stright 4-0-0-0, Nottingham 4-0-2-0, Batholomew 1-0-0-0, Wipula 1-0-1-1. Totals 24-5-7-3.
Fairview (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Fox 4-0-1-0, Campoli 3-1-2-0, Dolansky 3-2-0-0, Bolla 4-1-3-2, Baker 1-0-0-0, Fessler 2-0-0-0, Szlenski 2-0-0-0, Hawley 3-0-1-1, Skelly 3-0-0-0, Benford 3-0-1-0, Benford 0-0-0-0. Totals 28-4-8-3.
Fairview 000 030 1 — 4 8 0
Conneaut 002 020 1 — 5 7 2
BATTING
2B: F — Bolla, Campoli; C — White
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Kornamn WP 3-1-1-1-3-2, Batholomew 3-4-0-0-5-2, Wipula 1-3-3-3-1-1; F — Dolansky LP 1.1-2-1-1-4-1, Szklenski 3-5-4-4-3-6, Bolla 2-0-0-0-4-2.
Records: Fairview 4-1, Conneaut 4-3.
Panthers too much for Tigers
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Saegertown baseball team beat Region 2 foe Maplewood 13-1 on Friday.
The Panthers led 5-1 after the first inning and with a six-run outburst in the fifth, clinched a mercy-rule victory over the Tigers.
Saegertown’s Luke Young, Joe Grundy and Gabriel Jordan each had a double. Sully Zirkle, Henry Shaffer and Wyatt Burchill each had multiple hits for the Panthers.
On the bump, Shaffer struck out six batters in four innings. The Penn State Behrend commit held Maplewood to one hit.
Saegertown is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the region. The Panthers are scheduled to host Youngsville, which is 5-0 in the region, today.
Maplewood is 3-1 overall and in region action. The Tigers are scheduled to host Iroquois today.
Saegertown (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-3-2-1, Young 1-1-1-2, Jon Grundy 0-0-0-1, H. Shaffer 4-1-2-3, W. Shaffer 3-1-1-0, Shaw 1-0-0-0, Manning 2-2-1-1, Zirkle 3-2-2-2, Wilkinson 1-2-0-0, Crawford 2-1-0-0, Joe Grundy 3-0-1-2, Jordan 2-0-1-1. Totals 25-13-11-13.
Maplewood (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Proper 3-1-0-0, Woge 2-0-0-0, Willison 2-0-1-1, Peterson 2-0-0-0, Hiroksy 2-0-0-0, Beuchat 2-0-0-0, Reynolds 2-0-0-0, Gerow 2-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0, Potosky 1-0-0-0. Totals 19-1-1-1.
Saegertown 500 26x x — 13 11 6
Maplewood 100 00x x — 1 1 1
BATTING
2B: S — Young, Jordan, Joe Grundy.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — H. Shaffer WP 4-1-1-0-6-0, Joe Grundy 1-0-0-0-2-0; M — Reynolds 4-8-9-9-3-3, Peterson 1-3-4-2-1-2.
Records: Saegertown 6-1, Maplewood 3-1.
