SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team beat Maplewood 69-33 in a Region 3 matchup on Tuesday.
Four Saegertown Panthers finished in double digit scoring. Zach Yoder led the way with 18 points, 12 of which came from 3-pointers. Collin Jones, Henry Shaffer and Brady Greco added 14, 13 and 11 points.
“We had a great balance of scoring tonight. We played very well in the second half,” Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. “There’s still much to improve upon for the future. We shot the ball pretty well and keep looking to get better.”
For Maplewood, Ethan Peterson led the Tigers with nine points, all of which were from beyond the arc.
Saegertown is 10-4 overall and 4-1 in region play. The Panthers will play at Cambridge Springs on Friday in a Region 7 showdown.
Maplewood is 2-13 overall and 1-4 in the region. The Tigers will play at Union City on Tuesday.
Maplewood (33)
E. Peterson 3 0-0 9, Doolittle 2 3-3 7, Woge 2 2-4 7, Lentz 1 1-2 3, C. Peterson 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 0-2 2, Beuchat 1 0-0 2.
Totals 11 6-11 33.
Saegertown (69)
Yoder 7 0-0 18, Jones 6 2-3 14, Shaffer 5 1-1 13, Greco 4 3-3 11, Huson 2 0-0 6, Zirkle 2 0-0 5, Wilkinson 1 0-0 2.
Totals 27 6-7 69.
Maplewood;7;13;7;6;—;33
Saegertown;14;22;15;18;—;69
3-point goals: Maplewood —E. Peterson 3, Woge, C. Peterson; Saegertown — Yoder 4, Shaffer 3, Huson 2, Zirkle.
Records: Maplewood 2-13, 1-4 Region 3; Saegertown 10-4, 4-1 Region 3.
Blue Devils defeat Bears 61-33
UNION CITY — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team defeated Union City 61-33 in a Region 3 tilt on Tuesday.
Three Blue Devils finished in double digits for Cambridge. Parker Schmidt paced the scoring with 17 while Ethan Counasse and Josh Reisenauer added 14 and 11, respectively.
Cambridge stayed undefeated in region play at 4-0 and will host Saegertown on Friday.
Cambridge Springs (61)
Schmidt 8 1-2 17, Counasse 5 2-4 14, Reisenauer 4 2-2 11, Riley 2 2-2 8, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Mazzadra 1 1-2 3, Troutman 1 0-0 3, Simmerman 0 1-2 1, Brown 0 0-1 0, Leib 0 0-2 0.
Totals 20 9-19 61.
Union City (33)
James 3 0-0 9, Post 3 1-1 7, Drayer 3 0-0 6, Wingard 2 0-0 5, Eliason 1 0-0 3, Blakeslee 1 0-0 2, Sherwood 0 1-2 1.
Totals 13 2-3 33.
Cambridge Springs;21;13;20;7;—;61
Union City;9;12;8;4;—;33
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Counasse 2, Riley 2, Reisenauer, Troutman; Union City — James 3, Eliason.
Records: Cambridge Springs 8-4, 4-0 Region 3; Union City 4-9, 1-3 Region 3.
Cardinals win fourth straight
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys basketball team beat Eisenhower at The Bird Cage 60-56 on Tuesday in a Region 3 matchup.
It was Cochranton’s fourth win in a row and gives the Cardinals a 3-1 region record and a 6-7 overall record.
Freshman Walker Carroll led the way with 20 points. Landon Homa and Dawson Carroll each added 15 points.
The Cards will play at Youngsville on Friday.
Eisenhower (56)
Black 8 3-5 21, Hunt 6 2-2 15, Bunk 4 0-0 8, Lookenhouse 1 2-4 5, Palmieri 2 0-0 5, Seymour 1 0-0 2.
Totals 22 7-11 56.
Cochranton (60)
W. Carroll 6 7-8 20, D. Carroll 6 0-0 15, Homa 4 5-6 15, J. Rynd 1 2-2 4, B. Rynd 2 0-0 4, Matt 0 2-4 2.
Totals 19 16-20 60.
Eisenhower;13;13;14;16;—;56
Cochranton;19;13;14;16;—;60
3-point goals: Eisenhower — Black 2, Lookenhouse, Palmieri, Hunt; Cochranton — D. Carroll 3, Homa, W. Carroll.
Records: Eisenhower 6-7, 2-2 Region 3; Cochranton 6-7, 3-1 Region 3.
Seneca beats Cochranton
WATTSBURG — The Cochranton girls basketball team lost to Seneca 43-28 in a non-region game on Tuesday.
Cochranton trailed 14-12 at halftime, but Seneca outscored the Cards 29-16 in the second half.
Ella Gallo led the Cardinals with 14 points.
Cochranton is 4-9 overall and will host Maplewood on Thursday.
Cochranton (28)
Gallo 5 3-5 14, Williams 2 2-2 6, Burnette 1 0-0 3, Pfeiffer 1 0-0 2, Knapka 1 0-2 2, Bean 0 1-2 1.
Totals 10 6-13 28.
Seneca (43)
Bleil 4 2-4 10, Ninds 3 0-0 9, M. Hammill 3 1-2 7, L. Konkol 3 1-2 7, M. Konkol 2 0-0 4, Wisnieski 1 1-2 4, A. Hamill 0 1-2 1, Walker 0 1-2 1.
Totals 16 7-14 43.
Cochranton;2;10;7;9;—;28
Seneca;9;5;11;18;—;43
3-point goals: Cochranton — Gallo, Burnette; Seneca — Ninds 3, Wisnieski.
Records: Cochranton 4-9, 2-2 Region 2; Seneca 7-6, 3-2 Region 3.
Beavers take down Eagles 59-52
LINESVILLE — Corry beat Conneaut 59-52 in each team’s region opener at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Tuesday.
Conneaut fought back in the fourth quarter with 23 points, but it wasn’t enough.
Corry’s Ryan Smith drilled seven 3-pointers.
For the Eagles, Jordan Shakiir led with 19 points. Tristan Shelatz and Alex Brady added 17 and 15, respectively .
Conneaut is 3-10 overall and will host Warren on Friday.
Corry (59)
Smith 9 4-4 29, James 6 0-0 13, Cressley 2 4-5 8, Rogers 1 0-0 2, Brady 0 2-2 2, Nickerson 0 1-4 1.
Totals 20 11-15 59.
Conneaut (52)
Jordan 5 8-10 19, Shelatz 6 5-8 17, Brady 6 1-2 15, Perrye 0 1-2 1.
Totals 17 15-22 52.
Corry;15;12;14;18;—;59
Conneaut;11;11;7;23;—;52
3-point goals: Corry — Smith 7, James; Conneaut — Brady 2, Jordan.
Records: Corry 9-4, 1-0 Region 6; Conneaut 3-10, 0-1 Region 6.
Greenville defeats Conneaut 56-43
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost to Region 4 power Greenville 56-43 on Monday at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
Greenville was powered by Grace Cano and Josie Lewis who scored 24 and 21 points, respectively.
Conneaut was led by Lainie Harrington with 15 points and five rebounds. Hannah Brady scored 10 points. Courtney Perrye tallied five points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Conneaut is 8-4 overall. The Eagles will play at Franklin on Thursday for a Region 5 matchup.
Greenville (56)
Cano 8 8-9 24, Lewis 8 2-2 21, Harpst 2 2-2 6, Maller 1 3-4 5.
Totals 19 15-17 56.
Conneaut (43)
L. Harrington 7 0-0 15, Brady 5 0-2 10, Poff 3 1-3 7, Ca. Perrye 2 0-0 5, Crabb 2 0-0 4, Co. Perrye 1 0-2 2.
Totals 20 1-7 43.
Greenville;10;18;14;14;—;56
Cochranton;9;17;8;6;—;40
3-point goals: Greenville — Lewis 3; Conneaut — L. Harrington, Ca. Perrye.
Records: Greenville 11-1, 4-0 Region 4; Conneaut 8-4, 1-0 Region 5.
Fairview topples Meadville
The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Fairview 57-10 in a non-region game on Monday at Meaville Area Senior High School.
Meadville’s Megan Puleio led the Lady Bulldogs with four points.
Meadville is 4-8 overall and will host Corry on Thursday in a Region 5 tilt.
Fairview (57)
Heidt 6 0-0 12, H. Garrity 3 2-2 11, Sholes 4 2-2 10, Genusso 3 2-2 8, E. Garrity 4 0-0 8, Greene 1 0-0 2, Angnello 1 0-0 2, G. Garrity 1 0-0 2, DiTullio 1 0-0 2.
Totals 24 6-6 57.
Meadville (10)
Puleio 2 0-1 4, Chambers 1 1-2 3, Dixon 1 0-0 2, Gallagher 0 1-4 1.
Totals 4 2-6 10.
Fairview;22;16;9;10;—;57
Meadville;0;3;1;6;—;10
3-point goals: Fairview — H. Garrity 3.
Records: Fairview 11-3, 4-1 Region 6; Meadville 4-8, 0-1 Region 5.
Meadville falls to Latrobe
The Meadville hockey team lost to Latrobe 3-1 on Monday at George S. Dearment Ice Arena.
Rocco Tartaglione scored Meadville’s goal with assists from Trevor Kessler and Zach Schepner. In goal, Sam Coppola registered 41 saves and saw 44 shots.
“We played ok in the first period, but we were really outplayed in the second,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “Our legs weren’t where they needed to be after the long weekend and we were just hanging on.”
Meadville is 2-1-1 in PIHL league play and 6-23-1 overall. Next, the Bulldogs will play at Hempfield on Thursday.
