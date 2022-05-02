SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown sophomore Mikaila Obenrader tossed a no-hitter in a 11-0 shutout against Region 2 foe Eisenhower on Saturday at Bertram Park.
Obenrader also struck out 13 batters in five innings of work. At the plate, she went 1-2 with a double and two runs.
Also at the plate, Alyssa Arblaster, Rylie Braymer and Hailee Gregor recorded multiple hits. Gregor scored three runs while Arblaster and Braymer scored twice.
Saegertown is now 6-2 overall and 6-1 in region action. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play at Maplewood on Tuesday.
Conneaut rallies to beat McDowell
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut softball team rallied from a first-inning deficit to beat McDowell in a Region 5 matchup at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Saturday.
After allowing two runs in the top of the first, Conneaut lead 5-3 after five innings. McDowell answered with one run in the sixth but the Lady Eagles stayed ahead.
Linda Shepard paced Conneaut’s offense with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs. Brooke Wise nailed two doubles and Kaley Cook hit a triple.
In the circle, Erika Shrock hurled all seven innings and struck out nine batters.
Conneaut is now 7-2 overall and 5-2 in region play. The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play at Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday.
Cambridge blanks Youngsville 18-0
ERIE — The Cambridge Springs softball team defeated Youngsville 18-0 in three innings at Mercyhurst University on Saturday.
The Blue Devils racked up 14 hits and committed zero errors.
In the circle, Hailee Rodgers allowed one hit with six strikeouts and two walks in three innings of work.
Taylor Smith recorded a home run while Makenzie Lewis, Aly Acosta-Reyes, Abbie Schultz and Rodgers each hit a double.
Cambridge Springs is now 4-6 overall and 4-4 in Region 2 action. The Blue Devils are scheduled to play at Youngsville on Tuesday.
Cards use late rally to beat Blue Devils
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cochranton baseball team used a three-run sixth inning to beat Cambridge Springs 8-7 in a Region 3 game on Saturday.
Jack Rynd went 3-4 at the plate with two runs and an RBI. Ramy Sample, Isaiah Long and Stephen Martinec each added two hits.
Senior Wyatt Barzak got the win on the mound with three scoreless innings and six strikeouts.
For Cambridge, Brock Cunningham and Brady Jardina each had two hits at the plate. Cunningham and Josh Gorton each hit a double.
Cochranton is 6-3 overall and in region action while Cambridge is 3-4 overall and in the region.
The Cardinals are scheduled to host Saegertown today at 4 p.m. while the Blue Devils are scheduled to host Union City today at 4 p.m.
Tigers fall to Orioles
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood Tigers lost to Rocky Grove 15-2 in five innings in a Region 3 matchup on Saturday.
Rocky Grove was up 5-0 before Eli Moreland hit a grand slam to give his team a 9-0 lead through three innings. The Orioles added four more runs in the fourth.
Maplewood answered when Elliott Beuchat hit a home run to bring Brandon Snell home but the Tigers couldn’t get any more offense going.
Jesse McFadden went 2-2 at the plate.
Maplewood is now 3-6 in the region and overall. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Iroquois today.
’Dogs wins Hempfield Tournament
HEMPFIELD — The Meadville boys volleyball team won the Hempfield Tournament on Saturday.
The Bulldogs went 12-0 in the playoffs. They beat Ambridge 25-11 in the quarterfinals, Cochranton 25-11 in the semifinals and Hempfield 26-24 in the finals.
McDowell lost to Hempfield in the semifinals to Hempfield. Cochranton beat Saegertown in the quarterfinals.
Meadville is scheduled to host Cambridge Springs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Conneaut beats Butler 11-6
BUTLER — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team beat Butler 11-6 in a non-region game on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles held a one-goal advantage at halftime but outscored Butler 7-3 in the second half.
Rylee Jones led the team with five goals and one assist. Ashley Crabb, Sydney Phillips and Victoria Medrick each scored twice. Jocelyn Denihan and Crabb each added one assist.
In goal, Nicole Hazen recorded 12 saves.
With the win, Conneaut is 6-4 overall and 4-2 in region action. The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play at McDowell today.
Bulldogs compete at McDowell Invitational
ERIE — The Meadville track and field teams turned in two winners and several top-eight finishers at the McDowell Invitational on Saturday.
In the team scores, the boys team placed sixth with 64 points.
Highlighting the boys team was Nick Williams who won the 100-meter-dash with a time of 11.77 seconds. Another winner was Khalon Simmons with a 21-feet-seven-inch long jump. Simmons also came in second in the triple jump with a mark of 43-7.5 and seventh in the 100 (11.88).
Williams and Simmons were apart of a 4x100 team that came in second place (45.24) to McDowell. Alex Kinder and Konner Sayre rounded out the relay team for Meadville.
In the 3,200-meter-run, Max Dillaman placed third with a time of 10:27.40. Kayant Fontanez-Waid finished seventh in the high jump (5-3) and eighth in the 110-meter-hurdles (20.72).
Other medal-winners for the Bulldogs were Jack Burchard in the 110 hurdles (fourth place, 19.15), Kyler Woolstrum in the 3,200 (fifth, 10:40.58), Mark Dait in the javelin (sixth, 130-11), (Charlie Minor in the pole vault (7th, 10-0), Ruric Douglas in the shot put (8th, 37-8.5) and Carl Dait in the long jump (eighth, 19-9.5).
The girls team tied for fourth place with North East with 82 points.
Three girls had second-place finishes on the day. Camryn Guffey took second in the 1,600-meter-run (5:32.46), Riley Fronce took second in the 400-meter-run (1:04.36) and Marlaya McCoy was runner-up in the 100 (13.44) and the 200-meter-dash (28.10).
McCoy also took fifth in the long jump with a mark of 14-11.75. Guffey finished fifth in the 800-meter-run with a time of 2:34.84.
Sydney Burchard was also on the medal stand in multiple events. She finished third in the 100 (13.56) and fifth in the 200 (28.62).
The 4x100 relay team consisting of McCoy, Burchard, Jessie Aitken and Jordyn Bean finished third with a time of 52.69.
Aitken also placed fifth in the 100 (13.69) and sixth in the 400 (1:06.48). Bean was seventh in the pole vault (8-6).
Payton Costello medaled in two events, the discus (seventh) and shot put (eighth) with her throws of 83-7 and 26-5, respectively.
Other medal-winners for the ‘Dogs were Adelaide Phillis in the 400 (fourth, 1:05.85), Alex Gallagher in the javelin (seventh, 92-1), Samiyah Chambers in the shot put (seventh, 26-8.5), Jamie Larson in the triple jump (eighth, 30-11.5), and Marley Rodax in the 300-meter-hurdles (eighth, 53.88).
The track and field teams are scheduled to perform next at Corry on Tuesday for a dual meet.