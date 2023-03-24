ERIE — The Meadville volleyball team beat McDowell 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19) in its season opener on Thursday at McDowell High School.
Senior Jackson Decker led the offense with 20 kills and added eight digs. Freshman Luc Soerensen added 10 kills and nine digs. Isaac Johnson and Kellen Ball each added five kills. Sophomore Jack Brown tallied 33 assists.
Meadville will play at Cochranton on Thursday.
Panthers lose season opener 7-4
The Saegertown baseball team lost its season opener 7-4 to Northpoint Christian Academy on Thursday on its spring trip.
The Panthers registered three hits in the loss. Wyatt Burchill, Henry Shaffer and Garrett Crawford each recorded a single.
Burchill, Luke Young and William Shaffer combined to pitch seven inning and strike out 13 batters.
Saegertown will play Saint Anne High School today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.