WATERFORD — Meadville defeated non-region opponent Fort LeBoeuf 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21) on Thursday
Sophomore Emma Parks led the offense with 17 kills and added seven digs. Elliott Schleicher dished 25 assists and had five digs. Kendall Mealy tallied eight digs and six kills while Ellie Kellick had six kills.
Meadville is 3-0 on the year and will play at Maplewood on Monday in another non-region match.
Sharon blanks CCA 6-0
The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team lost to Sharon 6-0 on Thursday.
Sharon led 4-0 at halftime and added two second-half goals.
"We made some formation changes," said CCA head coach Steven Mattocks. "Played better in the second half before Sharon added two late goals when we were getting our reserves into the game."
Kaden Zehr and Dan Tyson combined for six saves for the Chargers.
"Sharon played a strong game and we made a lot of mistakes," Mattocks said.
With the loss, the Chargers' record now stands at 3-3 and will travel to Erie First Christian on Saturday.
Eagles finish fifth in mega match
RENO — The Conneaut boys gold team finished fifth in a Region 4 mega match on Thursday at Wanango Country Club. The Eagles finished with a team score of 400.
Robert Gowetski led the Eagles with a 92. Max Feather and Nathan Stockton also finished in the 90's with scores of 95 and 97, respectively. Since it was the last region mega match of the season, the Eagles don't have anymore opportunities to send a golfer to the District 10 championship.
"It’s the first time in about six years we will not have a representative at the district boys tournament," said head coach Bob Slevin. "Hopefully we can rebuild and send somebody next year."
Franklin won the mega match with a team score of 348. Five golfer finished under 92 for the Knights: Avery Purich (84), Aidan McCracken (87), Ty Prince (88), Zach Rugh (89) and Ryan McCandless (91).
Oil City and Titusville tied for second after each team scored a 360. After Thursday's match, the Oilers clinched the Region 4 team title. Rocky Grove finished fourth with a 363.
Conneaut will next participate in the Country Club of Meadville Invitational on Tuesday.
1) Franklin (348)
Avery Purich - 84
Aidan McCracken - 87
Ty Prince - 88
Zach Rugh - 89
Ryan McCandless - 91 *
Damon Curry - 116 *
2) Oil City (360)
Connor Highfield - 84
Charlie Motter - 87
Jacob Teeter - 94
Will McMahon - 95
Logan Loughren - 96 *
2) Titusville (360)
Kasen Neely - 85
Peyton Madden - 86
Caden Blakeslee - 93
Gavin Chappel - 96
Emme Kate-Wilks - 96 *
Wyatt Obert - 100 *
4) Rocky Grove (363)
Aaron Wetien - 78
Hayden Bevier - 89
Alex Zinz - 94
Dillion Hamilton - 102
Schiffer Anderson - 112 *
Andrew Schwab - 117 *
5) Conneaut (400)
Robert Gowetski - 92
Maxx Feather - 95
Nathan Stockton - 97
Aiden Tyson - 116
Charlie Woods - 118 *
Kyle Herr - 119 *
* = score not included in total
