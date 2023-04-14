The Meadville volleyball team beat McDowell 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-17) in a region match on Thursday.
Freshman Luc Soerensen tallied 20 kills, seven digs and once ace. Senior Jackson Decker added 15 kills, five digs and one ace. Isaac Johnson had 11 digs and five kills.
Junior Jack Brown dished 30 assists.
Meadville is 4-0 and 2-0 in the region. The Bulldogs will host Rocky Grove for a region match on Tuesday.
Youngsville (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Gentz 2-1-1-0, Swearinger 3-0-0-0, Helman 3-1-1-1, Abraham 2-2-1-0, Carnahan 2-0-1-1, Lucks 2-0-1-2, Van Guilder 2-0-0-0, Gray 2-0-0-0, Hackman 2-0-0-0. Totals 20-4-5-4.
Cochranton (14)
(AB-R-H-BI) Douglas 4-0-0-1, Hoffman 4-3-4-1, Freyermuth 4-2-2-3, Ewing 3-1-2-1, Hansen 3-1-0-0, Needler 2-2-1-0, Williams 2-2-1-2, Miller 3-1-1-2, Miller 3-2-1-1. Totals 28-14-12-11.
Youngsville 301 00x x — 4 5 7
Cochranton 218 3xx x — 14 12 2
BATTING
2B: Y — Gentz, Lucks, Abraham; C — Hoffman 2, Ewing.
3B: C — Hoffman
HR: C — Hoffman, Freyermuth.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) Y — Swearinger WP 4-12-14-6-2-1; C — Ewing WP 5-5-4-2-4-1.
Records: Youngsville 0-5, Cochranton 3-4.
Cardinals win big at home
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team beat Youngsville 14-4 in a Region 2 game on Thursday.
Sophomore Dani Hoffman was 4-4 with two doubles, a triple and a home run in the game. Senior Chelsey Freyermuth was 2-4 with one homer run and three RBIs. Katelyn Ewing was 2-3 with one double.
In the circle, Ewing struck out four batters and had two earned runs.
Cochranton is 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the region. The Cardinals host Meadville today in a non-region game.
Blue Devils beat Knights 12-0
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs softball team beat Eisenhower 12-0 in a six-inning Region 2 game on Thursday.
Kylee Miller drilled a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the 10-run mercy rule. Miller scored four runs in the game.
Cambridge Springs is 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the region. The Blue Devils will host Conneaut in a non-region game on Saturday.
Tigers topple Orioles
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood softball team beat Rocky Grove 6-1 in a Region 2 game on Thursday.
Scoring twice for the Tigers was Sheila Despenes. Mylee Crawford, Jocelyn Lane, Reese Klopick and Madison Eimer each scored once.
Maplewood is 4-1 overall and in the region. The Tigers will play at Cochranton on Thursday.
Panthers win 11-0
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown softball team beat Iroquois 11-0 in a Region 2 matchup on Thursday.
In the circle, Mikaila Obenrader fanned 10 batters in five innings.
Rhiannon Paris, Kacie Mook, Maggie Triola and Hailee Gregor scored twice for the Panthers. Kylie Stafford, Reylie Braymer and Obenrader each scored once.
Saegertown is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the region. The Panthers will host Cochranton on Tuesday.
Panthers sweep Steelers
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys volleyball team swept Farrell 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-9) in a region match on Thursday.
Senior Brady Greco dished 30 assists to run the offense. Collins Jones had 11 kills and Quincy Zook added none.
Saegertown is 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the region. The Panthers will play at Maplewood on Tuesday.
Maplewood swept by Rocky Grove
ROCKY GROVE — The Maplewood boys volleyball team lost to Rocky Grove 3-0 (25-8, 25-20, 25-11) in a region match on Thursday.
Maplewood head coach Calum Hyde said the Tigers “Looked like the old days with scrappy defense, smart shots, hard swings and an actual voice on the court,” in the second set.
Maplewood is 0-2 and will host Saegertown on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.