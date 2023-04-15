The Meadville baseball team beat Fort LeBoeuf 11-5 in a Region 5 game at Eldred Glen on Friday.
The Bulldogs outhit the Bison 14-5. Earning multiple hits were Mason Walker, Andre Jefferson and AJ Feleppa. Walker and Jefferson each had two doubles. Brady Walker was 3-4 with one double.
On the mound, B. Walker got the win in a three strike out performance over three innings. Rocco Tartaglione struck out four batters in four innings.
Meadville is 5-3 overall and 3-1 in region play. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Corry on Monday in a non-region game.
Fort LeBoeuf (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Herr 4-1-0-0, Terrill 3-0-0-0, Welka 3-2-1-0, Myers 3-1-2-1, Sell 0-1-0-0, Biley 3-0-0-0, Dombkowski 1-0-1-2, Zimmer 3-0-1-1, Schmidt 1-0-0-0, Setterg 2-0-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0-0, Matt 2-0-0-0. Totals 26-5-5-4.
Meadville (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) B. Walker 4-1-3-0, Tartaglione 4-2-2-1, M. Walker 4-2-3-2, Young 5-0-0-1, Garvey 0-1-0-0. Beck 4-0-1-0, Jefferson 4-2-3-1, Feleppa 3-1-2-1, Thompson 3-0-0-0, Reichel 1-1-0-0. Totals 32-11-14-6.
Fort LeBoeuf 012 020 0 — 5 5 3
Meadville 450 002 x — 11 14 1
BATTING
2B: FLB — Welka; M — M. Walker 2, Jefferson 2, B. Walker.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) FLB — Miller LP 0.0-2-4-3-2-2, Herr 4.1-11-6-5-2-3, Myers 1-1-0-1-1; M — B. Walker WP 3-2-3-1-3-3, Tartaglione 4-3-2-2-4-1.
Records: Fort LeBoeuf 0-4, Meadville 5-3.
Conneaut mercy-rules at home
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut softball team beat Grove City 11-4 in a non-region contest on Friday.
Senior Brooke Wise struck out 12 batters in six innings of action.
At the plate, the Eagles totaled 15 hits. Eliza Harrington, Kaley Cook, Linda Shepard, Ashlee Barabas and Wise each had multiple hits in the game. Harrington had two doubles and a triple while Cook had one double and one triple.
Shepard had one home run and four runs scored.
Conneaut is 7-1 overall and will play a non-region game at Cambridge Springs today.
Grove City beats Conneaut
GROVE CITY — The Conneaut baseball team lost to Grove City 4-2 in a Region 2 game on Friday.
Conneaut led 2-0 before Grove City’s four-run fifth inning pushed them past the Eagles.
Gavin White was 2-3 for Conneaut. On the bump, Dawson Thomas struck out six batters in five inning and had no earned runs. Conneaut finished with two errors.
Conneaut is 3-3 overall and will host Oil City on Monday in another region contest.
Conneaut dominates Boardman 17-4
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team beat Boardman 17-4 in a non-region game on Friday.
Victoria Medrick and Camille Turner each scored four goals. Senior Jacqui Detelich had five assists and scored three goals. Alayna Ott scored twice and dished two assists Abby Mozina, Payton Luce and Ashley Crabb each scored one goal.
Conneaut is 3-2 and will play at Fairview on Monday in a region game.
