The Meadville baseball team beat Warren 9-3 in a Region 5 game on Monday at Eldred Glen.
The Bulldogs led 4-0 after two innings and added a five-run fourth inning to power past the Dragons.
Meadville tallied eight hits, led by junior Rocco Tartaglione who had a double and a triple. Braydn Miller added a triple.
Mason Walker earned the win on the mound. The senior allowed one earned run in four innings of work.
Meadville is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in region action. The Bulldogs will host Cathedral Prep on Wednesday in another region battle.
Warren (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Sowa 4-0-1-0, Hoffman 4-1-3-1, Dippold 4-0-1-0, Blum 4-0-1-1, Erret 3-0-0-0, Tecon 3-0-1-0, Berdine 2-1-0-0, Zdarko 2-0-1-0, Neal 1-0-1-0, Elinsky 3-1-1-0. Totals 30-3-10-2.
Meadville (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-1-0-1, Tartaglione 2-2-2-3, B. Walker 2-0-1-2, Garvey 3-0-1-1, Young 4-1-1-0, M. Walker 1-0-1-1, Kleist 3-0-0-0, Feleppa 1-0-0-0, Miller 2-1-1-0, Anderson 3-2-1-0. Totals 25-9-8-8.
Warren 001 011 0 — 3 10 0
Meadville 130 500 x — 9 8 1
BATTING
2B: M — Tartaglione, B. Miller.
3B: M — Tartaglione.
HR: W — Hoffman.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) W — Teconchuk LP 1.1-3-4-4-4-2, Hoffman 2.1-4-5-5-3-4, Zdarko 2.1-1-0-0-0-1; M — M. Walker WP 4-7-1-1-0-2, Tartaglione 3-3-2-2-1-1.
Records: Warren 1-1; Meadville 3-1.
Bulldogs beat Dragons 4-3
The Meadville softball team beat Warren 4-3 behind home runs from Lexie Carr and Rylee Kregel.
In the circle, Kregel pitched six innings and struck out eight batters.
Scoring runs for the Bulldogs was Addy Kregel, R. Kregel, Aliviah Ashton and Carr.
Meadville is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 5 action. The Bulldogs will play at Erie on Wednesday.
Warren (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beers 4-1-1-0, Stuart 3-0-0-0, Kuzminski 3-0-1-0, Hoffman 3-0-0-0, Gray 3-0-0-0, Warrior 2-0-1-0, Beers 3-0-0-0, Davidson 2-1-0-0, Abbey 1-0-0-0, Devore 1-1-0-0. Totals 25-3-3-0.
Meadville (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Ashton 2-1-0-0, A. Kregel 3-1-1-0, Mealy 3-0-1-1, R. Kregel 3-1-1-1, Say 3-0-1-0, Carr 3-1-1-1, Schleicher 3-0-0-0, Reichel 1-0-1-0, Baker 1-0-0-0. Totals 22-4-6-3.
Warren 000 003 0 — 3 3 1
Meadville 201 001 x — 4 6 2
BATTING
2B: W — Kusminski.
HR: M — Carr, R. Kregel.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) W — Stuart LP 6-6-4-4-2-7; M — R. Kregel 6.1-3-3-2-1-8, Kightlinger 0.1-0-0-0-0-0, Say 0.1-0-0-0-2-1.
Records: Meadville 2-0.
