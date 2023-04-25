ERIE — The Meadville baseball team rallied to beat Class 6A McDowell 7-6 in a Region 5 game on Monday.
The Bulldogs scored in the top of the seventh when Gavin Beck hit an RBI single to score Jordan Young and take a 7-6 lead.
Meadville out-hit the Trojans 9-7. Brighton Anderson and Beck each had two hits, including a double from Anderson. Also with hits were Owen Garvey, Andre Jefferson, Bradyn Miller, Mason Walker and AJ Feleppa.
On the mound, Feleppa struck out three batters in 2.1 innings. Brady Walker struck out seven in 4.2 innings. Both pitches allowed two earned runs.
Meadville is 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the region. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Warren on Wednesday.
Blue Devils win 8-0
ROCKY GROVE — The Cambridge Springs baseball team beat Rocky Grove 8-0 in a Region 3 game on Monday.
Brett Kania pitched a complete game shutout with 10 strike outs and five hits allowed. At bat, he was 2-3.
Preston Gorton was 1-4 with a double. Gunnar Gage and Josh Gorton each had a triple.
Cambridge is 5-4 overall and 5-3 in the region. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Union City on Friday.
Cardinals beat Sailors
STONEBORO — The Cochranton softball team beat Lakeview 19-9 in a non-region game on Monday.
The Cardinals tallied 18 hits in the game. Chelsey Freyermuth was 3-5 with a home run, Lili Douglas was 3-5 with a triple, Zoe Hansen was 2-5 with a double and Brooklyn Needler was 4-5 with a double.
Cochranton is 7-5 overall. The Cardinals are scheduled to host Cambridge Springs today in a Region 2 matchup.
Conneaut loses in final seconds
ERIE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team lost to McDowell 12-11 in a region game on Monday.
The Trojans scored the winner with about 10 seconds left.
Victoria Medrick led the Eagles with five goals. Jacqui Detelich and Alayna Ott added four and two, respectively.
Conneaut is 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the region. The Eagles will host Butler on Saturday.
