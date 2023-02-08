HARBORCREEK — The Meadville boys basketball team rallied to beat the Harbor Creek Huskies 73-69 in overtime in a Region 7 battle at Harbor Creek High School on Tuesday.
Sophomore Lucas Luteran hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. Fellow sophomore Jack Burchard sealed the win in overtime with two late free throws after a steal.
“Freshman Luc Soerensen had a big three to start a fourth quarter run. (Khalon) Simmons and (Dontae) Burnett scored in double figures and had big games defensively,” Meadville head coach Mark McElhinney said. “Kellen Ball added nine points and had a big night on the boards.”
Burchard led the Bulldogs with 24 points. Burnett and Simmons each finished with 12 points. Luteran also scored 10 points.
The win was redemption for a loss to Harbor Creek at home earlier this season.
Meadville is 6-12 overall and 4-5 in the region. The Bulldogs will play at Cathedral Prep on Friday in another region game.
Meadville (73)
Burchard 8 2-3 24, Burnett 4 2-4 12, Simmons 5 2-2 12, Luteran 3 2-2 10, Ball 4 1-1 9, Soerenson 2 0-0 6.
Totals 26 9-12 73.
Harbor Creek (69)
Krahe 11 3-6 25, Rzadkiewicz 7 0-0 16, Delsandro 4 2-3 13, Wilson 3 2-2 8, T. Chwatek 1 0-0 3, D. Chwatek 0 1-2 1.
Totals 26 8-13 69.
Meadville;10;25;14;15;7;—;73
Harbor Creek;19;13;21;13;3;—;69
3-point goals: Meadville — Burchard 3, Luteran 2, Burnett 2, Soerenson 2; Harbor Creek — Rzadkiewicz 5, Delsandro 3, T. Chwatek.
Records: Meadville 6-12, 4-5 Region 7; Harbor Creek 10-9, 4-5 Region 7.
Panthers win big on senior night
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team beat Youngsville 67-29 on senior night at Saegertown High School.
The Panthers converted on eight 3-pointers in the Region 3 tilt on Monday. Seniors Brady Greco, Zach Yoder and Sully Zirkle made four, two and two 3-pointers, respectively. Greco and Zirkle each finished with 18 points while Yoder had 12. Henry Shaffer scored nine points.
Saegertown is 14-5 overall and 7-2 in region action. The Panthers will play at Eisenhower today for another region bout.
Youngsville (29)
Hendrickson 4 1-4 9, Lucks 4 0-0 8, Baker 1 0-0 3, Moore 1 0-1 2, Mesel 1 0-0 2, Senz 0 1-2 1, Hill 0 0-1 0.
Totals 12 4-10 29.
Saegertown (67)
Greco 7 0-0 18, Zirkle 8 0-0 18, Yoder 5 0-0 12, Shaffer 4 1-2 9, Jones 3 0-0 6, Huson 2 0-3 4.
Totals 29 1-5 67.
Youngsville;9;7;10;3;—;29
Saegertown;22;23;16;6;—;67
3-point goals: Youngsville — Baker; Saegertown — Greco 4, Zirkle 2, Yoder 2.
Records: Youngsville 4-15, 1-8 Region 3; Saegertown 14-5, 7-2 Region 3.
Cardinals fall to Bears
UNION CITY — The Cochranton boys basketball team lost to Union City 45-44 in a Region 3 tilt on Tuesday.
Landon Homa led all scorers with 15 points. Brady Rynd and Walker Carroll scored nine and seven points, respectively.
Cochranton is 8-11 overall and 5-4 in the region. The Cardinals will play at Eisenhower on Friday.
Cochranton (44)
Homa 5 2-3 15, B. Rynd 3 3-4 9, W. Carroll 3 1-4 7, Matt 2 0-0 6, C. Miller 2 1-1 5, D. Carroll 0 2-2 2.
Totals 15 9-14 44.
Union City (45)
Drayer 4 3-4 13, Post 5 0-2 10, Blakelee 5 0-0 10, Wingard 2 0-2 5, Eliason 0-0 5, James 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 3-8 45.
Cochranton;9;3;21;11;—;44
Union City;7;10;18;10;—;45
3-point goals: Cochranton — Homa 3, Matt 2; Union City — Drayer 2, Eliason, Wingard.
Records: Cochranton 8-11, 5-4 Region 3; Union City 7-11, 3-5 Region 3.
