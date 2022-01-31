SHARON — The Meadville wrestling team went 4-1 and placed third at the Sharon Duals on Saturday.
The Bulldogs defeated Elizabeth Forward (60-15), Fox Chapel (51-21), Knoch (50-6) and Freedom (57-9). The team’s only loss was to Burgettstown (53-21), who won the duals.
Three Meadville wrestlers went 5-0 on the day in Westin Chess (152), Griffin Buzzell (189) and Rhoan Woodrow (215). Finishing 4-1 were Alex Kinder (132), Caleb Anderson (113) and Ben Fuller (106).
Meadville’s overall record on the season is 7-2. The ‘Dogs will take the mats again on Wednesday for a dual match at Cambridge Springs.
Cochranton takes seventh at Fred Bell
GROVE CITY — The Cochranton Cardinals wrestling team placed five wrestlers on the medal stand at the Fred Bell Tournament on Saturday to score 111.5 points and take seventh out of 34 teams.
Louden Gledhill was Cochranton’s lone champion. At 189 pounds, Gledhill beat Hampton’s Jayden Resch in a 7-2 decision in the championship match.
Also placing for the Cards was Kyle Lantz, (second place, 106 pounds), Jack Martinec (fourth place, 132 pounds), Stetson Boozer (sixth place, 160 pounds) and Daylend Schlosser (eighth place, 113 pounds).
Cambridge Springs tied for 15th with 78 points.
Leading the way for the Blue Devils was Gunnar Gage who placed second at 126 pounds.
At 189, Jackson Carico placed fourth and at 132 Brody Beck finished in eighth.
With 74 points, Conneaut placed 17th.
Hunter Gould won the 120 bracket with a 3-0 decision over McDowell’s Logan Sallot. Collin Hearn placed third at 160 pounds and Jake Dygert finished seventh at 295 pounds.
Bulldogs lose in OT to McDowell
ERIE — The Meadville Bulldogs hockey team lost a 5-4 overtime non-league game to McDowell on Sunday.
Scoring for the ‘Dogs was Zack Schepner, Rocco Tartaglione, Trevor Kessler and Paul Phillis.
“Our faceoff coverage was terrible and our defensive zone coverage was terrible. Twice we took the lead and quickly allowed them to score and tie it back up,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “We allowed three goals off of faceoffs that we just didn’t really defend. It was very disappointing, especially as we head into a key part of our schedule. It will be a short postseason if we don’t improve quickly.
“I watched a youth hockey game two weeks ago and saw better defensive coverage there than I did today.”
Meadville also lost to Medina 3-0 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs will host Mars on Tuesday at the George S. DeArment Ice Arena at 7:45 p.m.
Cardinals dominate Eisenhower
RUSSELL — The Cochranton girls basketball team dominated Eisenhower to the tune of a 62-31 Region 2 win on Saturday.
The Cards outscored Ike 21-7 in the first quarter to set the tone. Cochranton outscored Eisenhower in every quarter and didn’t allow more than 10 points in any period.
Senior forward Jaylin McGill led the way with a 20 point, 12 rebound double-double.
Cary Ritcher scored 11 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. Abby Knapka and Chelsey Freyermuth each scored eight points.
Cochranton is now 9-7 overall and 5-3 in Region 2. The Red Birds host Youngsville today for another region bout.
Cambridge loses 60-17 to Villa
ERIE — Cambridge Springs lost to Villa Maria 60-17 in a non-region game at the Hagerty Family Events Center on Saturday.
Villa, ranked first in the state in Class 4A by Max Preps, overpowered Cambridge, a Class 2A school, from start to finish. The Victors didn’t allow Cambridge to score more than six points in a quarter.
Leading the Lady Blue Devils in scoring was Madison Yanc with 12. Makenzie Yanc added five.
With the loss, Cambridge is 9-3 overall and 6-0 in Region 2. Cambridge hosts Eisenhower today for a region game.