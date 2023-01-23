CLEARFIELD — The Meadville wrestling team finished seventh out of 16 teams at the Bison Duals in Clearfield on Saturday.
After losing the opening throw-in match to Butler 51-22, which would eventually place third, the Bulldogs went 2-2 at the tournament.
In the round of 16, Meadville beat Port Allegheny 36-21 before losing to eventual Champion Clearfield 56-12. The Bulldogs lost to Canton, the eventual five-place finisher, 52-21. In the seventh-place match, Meadville narrowly beat Titusville 37-36.
“Freshman Jacoby Thompson avenged an earlier loss to Nate Stearns in the Tool City Semi finals by posting an 12-3 major decision over the Rocket in the opening bout to gain the extra bonus point,” Meadville head coach Barry Anderson said. “The one point would be the difference in the match.”
Junior Brighton Anderson led the team with a 5-0 record on the day, four of which were by fall. Freshman Ryder Say was 4-1 with two pins and a major decision. Caleb Anderson and Ben Fuller finished 3-2 and 2-0, respectively.
Meadville will wrestle at Erie High School on Wednesday in a dual meet.
Panthers finish 14th
CLEARFIELD — The Saegertown wrestling team finished 14th at the Bison Duals in Clearfield on Saturday.
The Panthers were 1-3 on the day. After losing to Montoursville 36-19 in the throw-in match, the Panthers lost to Canton 50-15 and Curwensville 33-27.
Saegertown beat Union City 39-21 before ending the day with a 36-33 loss to DuBois in the 13th place finals.
Cambridge, Cochranton each with two champions
MERCER — The Cambridge Springs and Cochranton wrestling teams each walked away from the Mercer V.F.W. tournament on Saturday with two champions.
For the Blue Devils, Brody Beck (133) and Gunnar Gage (145) each won their weight brackets.
James Sherman (160), finished fifth while Brandon Hoover (127) and William Marceau were sixth and eighth, respectively.
Cochranton’s Kyle Lantz (107) and Cash Morrell (139) were the Cardinals’ champions. Blake Foulk (133) and Noah McMaster (215) each placed fourth.
Tigers defend home court
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls basketball team beat Fort LeBoeuf 61-27 in a non-region tilt at Maplewood High School on Saturday.
Senior Sadie Thomas led the way with 25 points. Fellow senior Bailey Varndell scored 10 points while Madison O’Hara added eight.
Maplewood is 12-4 overall. The Tigers will play Region 2 foe Youngsville on Thursday.
Conneaut loses on the road
STONEBORO — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost to Lakeview 47-34 in a non-region game on Saturday at Lakeview High School.
Sophomore Lainie Harrington led the Eagles with 12 points. She added seven rebounds and three assists. Eliza Harrington also had seven rebounds while Morgan Poff grabbed six.
Conneaut is 8-6 overall and will host Oil City on Thursday.
Bulldogs compete at indoor track meet
EDINBORO — The Meadville track and field team competed at an indoor meet at Edinboro University on Saturday.
The highest finisher on the day was senior Khalon Simmons. Simmons placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 41-feet and 10-inches. He was third in long jump (20-9.5).
On the track, Simmons finished fifth in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.38 seconds.
In shot put, Justice Esser placed seventh (42-2.5). Senior Dontae Burnett was sixth in long jump (18-11).
For the girls, freshman Megan Puleio placed third in the 800 meter run (2:31.46).
The 4x200 meter relay team placed sixth (1:59.55). On the relay team was Sydney Burchard, Tatum Gorney, Kayla Germanoski and Kennedy Gunn.
Burchard was ninth in the 60 meter dash (8.5).
