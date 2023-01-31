The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Oil City 38-35 in a Region 5 matchup on Monday at Meadville Area Senior High School.
Meadville trailed 19-11 at halftime, but mounted a second-half rally.
Alex Gallagher led the Bulldogs with nine points.
Meadville is 5-11 overall and 1-4 in the region. The Bulldogs will host Conneaut on Thursday.
Dragons beat Eagles
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost to Warren 57-41 in a Region 5 matchup at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Monday.
Lainie Harrington and Hannah Brady scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the Eagles.
Conneaut is 10-7 overall and 3-2 in the region. The Eagles will play at Meadville on Thursday.
Saegertown dominates on senior night
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown girls basketball team beat Youngsville 61-14 on senior night at Saegertown High School.
Lindsey Greco led all scorers with 21 points. Hailee Gregor and Maggie Triola each added 10 points.
The Panthers are 10-8 overall and 5-3 in Region 2 action. Saegertown will play at Cochranton on Thursday.
Cardinals win on the road
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls basketball team beat Rocky Grove 48-8 in a Region 2 bout on Monday.
Ella Gallo, Hannah Lyons, Zoe Hansen and Abby Knapka each scored eight points for the Cards.
Cochranton is 6-11 overall and 4-4 in region play. The Cardinals will host Saegertown on Thursday.
Bulldogs lose 7-1
The Meadville hockey team lost to Armstrong 7-1 at the George S. Dearment Ice Arena on Monday.
Meadville was outshot 59-7 in the loss.
“We didn’t have a shot on goal until about the 15 minute mark in the first period. Our goaltending was our only bright spot. Sam Coppola was under siege all night,” Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “It was very obvious that we don’t compete. There’s a reason why Armstrong is in first-place and we are where we’re at.”
Meadville will host South Fayette on Monday for another league game. Meadville is 6-24-1 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.