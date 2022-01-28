HERMITAGE — The Meadville girls basketball team lost on the road to Region 5 foe Hickory 43-29 on Thursday.
The Lady Hornets go out to a hot start and used a good defensive performance to keep Meadville from scoring. The Lady Bulldogs mustered two points in the third quarter.
Senior forward Reese Burnett led Meadville with eight points. Phoebe Templin and Alivah Ashton scored seven and six points, respectively.
Meadville dropped to 2-14 overall and 1-6 in region play. The Lady 'Dogs play again on Thursday at Franklin for another Region 5 battle.
Meadville (29)
Burnett 2 1-2 8, Templin 3 0-0 7, Ashton 2 1-2 6, Phillips 1 0-0 3, Chambers 1 0-0 2, Rhoades 1 0-0 2, Burchard 0 1-2 1.
Totals 12 2-4 29.
Hickory (43)
Gustas 5 4-6 16, Koerth 3 2-2 8, Swanson 2 0-0 6, Beach 2 1-3 5, Fustos 2 0-2 4, Duncan 1 0-0 2, A. Jones 1 0-0 2, M. Jones 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 7-15 43.
Meadville;8;8;2;11;—;29
Hickory;19;7;7;10;—;40
3-point goals: Meadville — Phillips, Ahston; Hickory — Swanson 2, Gustas.
Records: Meadville 2-14, 1-6 Region 5; Hickory 8-6, 4-2 Region 5.
RUSSELL — The Maplewood girls basketball team dominated Region 2 opponent Eisenhower 62-32 on Thursday. With the win, the Tigers stay perfect in the region with a 6-0 record. The Tigers improved their overall record to 12-2.
The Tigers controlled the game from the tip as they went out to a 26-9 lead after the first quarter. The Tigers then added 18 points in the second quarter while only allowing two points to go up 44-11 at halftime.
Liliane Moorhead scored a game-high 20 points on 10 shots from the field. Sadie Thomas added 12 points. Izzy Eimer and Madison Vergona contributed nine and eight points, respectively.
Maplewood will seek to keep its winning ways going when it hosts region foe Union City on Monday at 7:30 p.m.