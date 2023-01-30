EDINBORO — The Meadville indoor track team competed at Edinboro University’s Zafirovski Sports and Recreation Arena on Saturday.
Meadville’s highest finisher was Nic Williams in the 400-meter dash. Williams placed sixth with a time of 53.71 seconds.
In the shot put, Ruric Douglas and Justice Esser took seventh and eighth, respectively. Douglas registered a length of 41-6.5 and Esser’s toss was 41-3.5.
Dontae Burnett finished eighth in the 200 (23.84) and 11th in the long jump (17-4.5).
Also in the top 10 was Kyler Woolstrum in the 3,000-meter run. Woolstrum was ninth with a time of 10:05.12.
In the girls events, Tatum Gorney was the highest finisher with a 10th-place effort in the pole Vault (7-6).
Kayla Germanoski (29-5) and Kayla Baker (29-4.5) were 12th and 13th, respectively, in the triple jump. Baker was also 12th in the 60 meter hurdles (11.54).
Dragons beat Bulldogs
The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Region 5 foe Warren 68-33 on Saturday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
Freshman Megan Puleio paced the Bulldogs with 15 points while sophomore Marlaya McCoy scored 12.
Warren’s Gracie Ruhlman led all scorers with 19 points and was a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Meadville is 5-10 overall and 1-3 in region action. The Bulldogs will host Oil City today before hosting cross-county rival Conneaut on Thursday.
Warren (68)
M. Ruhlman 4 11-11 19, Kuzminski 6 6-7 18, Wotorson 5 1-2 11, Farr 2 1-2 6, S. Ruhlman 2 0-0 4, Davidson 2 0-0 4, Foster 1 2-3 4, Irwin 1 0-0 2.
Totals 23 21-25 68.
Meadville (33)
Puleio 7 0-0 15, McCoy 5 1-2 12, Gallagher 0 2-4 2, Chambers 1 0-0 2, Burchard 1 0-2 2.
Totals 14 3-8 33.
Warren 21 18 19 10 — 68
Meadville 8 6 14 5 — 33
3-point goals: Warren — Farr; Meadville — Puleio, McCoy.
Records: Warren 10-6, 4-0 Region 5; Meadville 5-10, 1-3 Region 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.